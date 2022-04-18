90 Day Fiancé Season 9: Why are fans hating on Jibri Bell’s mother after premiere episode?

The premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 featured seven couples set to meet after a long time. One of them is Jibri Bell and Miona Bell, prepping to move in together at the former’s parents’ house.

The first episode showed Jibri making space in his room for Miona as his mother walked in. She had a lot of questions about her son’s fiancé and how she would behave in the house.

Jibri’s mother was worried about whether Miona would cover herself up at home or walk around in short clothes. Jibri found the conversation awkward, and so did the viewers.

Fans didn’t like that Jibri’s mother was questioning how Miona dressed.

Fans slam Jibri’s mother

Jibri’s mother was concerned that if Miona wore revealing clothes like in her Instagram posts, which might not appear decent in front of her husband. She further advised Jibri to tell Miona beforehand to follow the rules of the house she’ll be staying in, which includes covering up.

The mother also confessed that she was looking at Jibri’s phone when he was FaceTiming Miona, and the latter called him “stupid.” She didn’t appreciate such behavior from her son’s girlfriend and told Jibri that she wouldn’t accept such insults.

As a result, viewers are hating on Jibri’s mother for commenting on Miona’s clothes. Readers can look at fans’ reactions below:

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 💬🌟 @GeorgeMossey @divafoyh apparently Jibri's mom thinks Miona's is a insta thot and she needs to wear more in her posts. Since when are moms in a place to tell her 28 year old sons fiance how to dress? #90dayfiance @divafoyh apparently Jibri's mom thinks Miona's is a insta thot and she needs to wear more in her posts. Since when are moms in a place to tell her 28 year old sons fiance how to dress? #90dayfiance

Afua @evol_dulce Jibri’s mom is sounding salty already! Why you ain’t ask all these questions before saying yes she could come #90DayFiance Jibri’s mom is sounding salty already! Why you ain’t ask all these questions before saying yes she could come #90DayFiance

Chiefsloverchick @Chiefsloverchi1

#90DayFiance I thought I would like Jibri’s mom, but so far…… I thought I would like Jibri’s mom, but so far…… #90DayFiance https://t.co/fQ7GLsKDoA

Lacey Hanmer @imalacey Sounds like Jibri’s mom is slut shaming his fiancé - like she doesn’t want her husband checking her out when she moves in? Maybe the therapist needs to run it by a therapist? #90DayFiance Sounds like Jibri’s mom is slut shaming his fiancé - like she doesn’t want her husband checking her out when she moves in? Maybe the therapist needs to run it by a therapist? #90DayFiance

J @J31255644 #90DayFiance

#90dayfiancebeforethe90days

#BeforeThe90Days

Jibri mom is trying to protect her marriage. Jibri mom is trying to protect her marriage. #90DayFiance#90dayfiancebeforethe90days #BeforeThe90Days Jibri mom is trying to protect her marriage. https://t.co/cYxzRB5Fl6

Very Liza ♀ @VeryLiza Jibri's mom a judgy miserable a-hole who's already predicting fights with this girl and doesnt like her. Tf #90DayFiance Jibri's mom a judgy miserable a-hole who's already predicting fights with this girl and doesnt like her. Tf #90DayFiance https://t.co/YgrFHUh0qo

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 💬🌟 @GeorgeMossey SO Jibri's mom watching him on FaceTime with Miona? Why? He is 28 years old and you monitor his facetime calls? #90dayfiance SO Jibri's mom watching him on FaceTime with Miona? Why? He is 28 years old and you monitor his facetime calls? #90dayfiance

What happens between Jibri and Miona in 90 Day Fiancé?

In the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jibri and Miona were seen FaceTiming, where the former asked her to move in with him. Jibri, living at his parents’ house in South Dakota, wanted Miona to live with him.

Miona refused to leave her life in Serbia and move to another city with his parents. She bluntly told him that she doesn’t want a small city life and doesn’t see herself living in his place like “a 50-year-old.”

In response, Jibri admitted that they didn’t discuss finances before getting engaged, and it’s difficult for him to live in some other place with his fiancé. He further stated that Miona has an expensive lifestyle as she lives like the Kardashians

In the first episode, Jibri tried his level best to make Miona understand that they won’t be living in South Dakota forever, but for just six to 12 months. He wished to get married in his hometown.

Miona replied:

“When you tell me about getting married there, that sounds even worse than living in South Dakota.”

She continued:

“I thought we agreed on a beach wedding. I don’t know why you’re changing it now. It’s not that big of a deal.”

Only time will tell whether the couple solves their family, finances, and wedding location differences.

Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 features seven couples, including Kobe and Emily, Kara and Guillermo, Bilal and Shaeeda, Ariela and Biniyam, Jibri and Miona, Mohamed and Yvette, and Patrick and Thais.

90 Day Fiancé airs new episodes every Sunday on TLC at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Ravi Iyer