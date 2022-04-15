 When did Jibri Bell propose to his girlfriend? Meet the new cast member of 90 Day Fiancé season 9

TLC is back with its intriguing relationship-based show, 90 Day Fiancé season 9. Premiering on April 17, viewers will meet Jibri Bell and Miona Bell, a couple that met during a band show. After being together for a good amount of time, Jibri proposed to his girlfriend on December 15, 2021. Like the show’s format, the couple has been together for 90 days, and now they are in a long-distance relationship, sorting out the differences that are coming in the way of their marriage.

90 Day Fiancé features seven couples who have been in love with each other for 90 days. One of the people in the relationship has to leave for their hometown as their passport term ends in 90 days. Within this frame of mind, the couples have to decide whether they want to get married to each other or not.

The official synopsis of 90 Day Fiancé reads:

Following K-1 visa rules, the couples will have 90 days to wed before the visa expires and their fiancé is sent back to their home country. The pressure is on and with travel guidelines more challenging than ever, there’s even more at stake with these international love stories.

It further adds:

This season, couples aren’t just navigating unique lifestyle and cultural changes when arriving in America—many of them must also adjust to parenthood and nontraditional family lifestyles. And while absence makes the heart grow fonder, personalities and temperaments have changed, and not always for the best…will these seven couples make it to the altar?

Jibri and Miona on 90 Day Fiancé : Facing marriage trouble

In the 90 Day Fiancé trailer, Jibri is seen on a video call with his girlfriend trying to convince her to move to South Dakota after getting married. However, Miona is adamant about not moving to a small town and living a village-like life.

The Serbia native is looking forward to moving to the United States and living a city life. But fiance Jibri is not ready to move out of his hometown due to financial issues. He revealed in the trailer that the couple have not discussed finances together yet. Moreover, at this time he does not possess the kind of money needed to move to a big city. Jibri wishes to wait sometime and save funds in order to do that.

Lastly, he also feels that his fiance is only thinking about herself and not like a couple.

The 28-year-old Jibri met the 23-year-old Miona during his music band show in North Serbia. The couple have been together ever since. Moreover, while they were on a world tour together, the South Dakota native proposed to his Serbian girlfriend. Although the couple has spent a good 90 days together, they are now facing trouble in deciding on their marriage.

Will they sort out their differences and get married?

To find that out, viewers will have to watch the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé on April 17, at 8.00 PM ET/PT on TLC.

