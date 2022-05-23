Love Match Atlanta: Shae lights up sage in a bar while arguing with Joseph and fans are here for it

Love Match Atlanta returned for another action-packed episode on Sunday night. This week, Shae revealed that she's looking for love. Despite being a matchmaker herself, she decided to go to the Matchmaking Duo to help her find love.

Feeling bad for her reaction last week, Shae decided to meet Joseph at a bar and clear the air for their friendship's sake. But their meeting took a quick turn when the conversation turned into a heated argument.

Joseph was quick to clap back, claiming that his years of experience were better than any certification course. Not wanting any negative energy near her, Shae quickly whipped out a bundle of sage from her bag and lit it up in the bar in front of Joseph.

This cracked the viewers up when she burnt sage in the middle of the restaurant and started to pull away from the negative vibes of the situation:

Lauren Ford @Coach__Lauren Shae is cracking me up burning sage in the middle of the restaurant. #lovematchatlanta Shae is cracking me up burning sage in the middle of the restaurant. #lovematchatlanta

When Joseph asked Shae to stop with the sage, she shared that it was the only thing keeping her sane and able to continue the conversation. Continuing, she said,

"Joseph, you are a lot. You are unaware of how other people view you. As arrogant, a***ole, egotistical, and you're unaware. You walk in a room like 'Oh! Everybody loves me' and they might be looking at you like 'No the h*ll we don't'."

That didn't stop Joseph from backing down. He continued to state his point and argue with Shae. In the end, Joseph walked away from the argument with Shae. He left the table, calmed down, and returned to apologize to the Love Match Atlanta star.

Joseph opened up that he was hurt that Shae and the Matchmaking Duo discredited his hard work. The Love Match Atlanta star replied by sharing that she respected him and his hard work. She also added that she didn't discredit his work.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media and stunned the Love Match Atlanta star for whipping out the sage to clear the negative energy.

Fans are here for Shae and her sage on Love Match Atlanta

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Shae was cracking them up with her sage in the bar.

Chronicoptimist2! @Chronicoptimis1 That waitress was referring to him when she said “I ain’t mad at her” for burning sage. He’s allot! “cliché!” 🤣🤣🤣 #LoveMatchAtlanta That waitress was referring to him when she said “I ain’t mad at her” for burning sage. He’s allot! “cliché!” 🤣🤣🤣#LoveMatchAtlanta

🤭 @TalkAmarachi



The bartenders were hilarious in the background tho .



#LoveMatchAtlanta #LMA #LoveMatchATL That Joseph is exhausting! Oooweee! I'd take out my sage too talking to him.The bartenders were hilarious in the background tho That Joseph is exhausting! Oooweee! I'd take out my sage too talking to him.The bartenders were hilarious in the background tho 😂😂.#LoveMatchAtlanta #LMA #LoveMatchATL

S 🖤 @the_shaun_show Shae pulled out that sage mid convo in the middle of the bar and I honestly have to stan lol #lovematchatlanta Shae pulled out that sage mid convo in the middle of the bar and I honestly have to stan lol #lovematchatlanta https://t.co/TeXfHsSW22

Kaoru 🍜 @Kay819 #lovematchatlanta Shae is smoking out this whole bar with that giant stick of sage hahahaha @BravoTV Shae is smoking out this whole bar with that giant stick of sage hahahaha @BravoTV #lovematchatlanta

The episode, titled Sage The Day, aired Sundat night at 9.00 pm ET. The preview of that episode reads,

"Ming works with new client Scott to find love, but when her personal life and business collide, she's left in tears; while Joseph finds love for his client Jessica, Shae asks the matchmaking duo for their help in her quest for love."

Love Match Atlanta airs every Sunday at 9.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

