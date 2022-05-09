"I’d rather be single": Love Match Atlanta fans react to Matchmaking Duo’s Tana Gilmore and Kelli Fisher’s $25,000 consultancy fees

Bravo’s Love Match Atlanta has left netizens baffled after they learned about the consultancy fees of one of the matchmakers on the show. Upon learning about their fees, some fans were ready to stay “single” instead of paying such a large amount of money to find love.

Matchmaking Duo’s Tana Gilmore and Kelli Fisher charge $25,000 from their clients to find their perfect partners for life.

Love Match Atlanta fans' reaction to Matchmaking Duo’s Tana Gilmore and Kelli Fisher’s consultancy fees

After Matchmaking Duo's Tana Gilmore and Kelli Fisher revealed their $25,000 fee on Love Match Atlanta, fans could not keep calm and took to Twitter to share their response. Many fans said they would instead remain "single," while some were speechless after learning about the fees.

🏈👑Mr. Sneaky Link👑🏈 @iMAB1914 I can flirt my damn self for FREE! #LoveMatchAtlanta 🗣AIN'T NO WAY IN HELL I'D PAY $25,000 FOR A MATCHMAKER!I can flirt my damn self for FREE! 🗣AIN'T NO WAY IN HELL I'D PAY $25,000 FOR A MATCHMAKER! 😭😂 I can flirt my damn self for FREE! 😎 #LoveMatchAtlanta

Tina @lostdogs20

#LoveMatchAtlanta $25,000 and up for matchmaking, go by a house or a summer house instead. $25,000 and up for matchmaking, go by a house or a summer house instead.#LoveMatchAtlanta

Denise Huxtable @luv_brown #LoveMatchAtlanta Like how do you justify paying $25,000 for your boo? Like how do you justify paying $25,000 for your boo? 😫 #LoveMatchAtlanta

Zoeyouknow @zoeyouknow53 For 25,000 you should control chemistry, you should control his mind, you should control his arms, and legs. He should come with a sample luxury bag #LoveMatchAtlanta For 25,000 you should control chemistry, you should control his mind, you should control his arms, and legs. He should come with a sample luxury bag #LoveMatchAtlanta

Zoeyouknow @zoeyouknow53 So you find me on the street. Say wow, you’re so beautiful and single how would you like to give us 25 k for a basic man that You could’ve met at Costco? And I say yes!? #LoveMatchAtlanta So you find me on the street. Say wow, you’re so beautiful and single how would you like to give us 25 k for a basic man that You could’ve met at Costco? And I say yes!?#LoveMatchAtlanta https://t.co/AYjjxt154w

Zoeyouknow @zoeyouknow53 25,000 I could buy 3 men at a gas station for that price #LoveMatchAtlanta 25,000 I could buy 3 men at a gas station for that price #LoveMatchAtlanta https://t.co/GjKfpyb52u

Matchmaking Duo's are not the only ones who charge a hefty amount of money from their clients. Even matchmaker Ming Clark, who works with “high-level clients all over the world” to help them find their perfect match, charges from $25,000 to $100,000 for her services.

Love Match Atlanta, which premiered on Sunday, May 8, features some of Atlanta’s finest matchmakers bringing in their A-game to find the best match for their clients. The reality show films the personal and professional lives of Joseph Dixon, Ming Clark, Shae Primus, Kelli Fisher, and Tana Gilmore, working to outshine their competitors.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Celebrating the business of Black love, the series follows these highly sought-after matchmakers as they work to outmaneuver their competitors. These professionals balance the drama in their own lives as they hustle to match high-profile singles who are on the hunt for the ultimate relationship and willing to pay top dollar."

Details about Love Match Atlanta's Tana Gilmore and Kelli Fisher

The New Jersey native Kelli Fisher aimed at “helping others find and sustain healthy, balanced lives and positive relationships,” and became “a Certified Relationship Coach and Professional Matchmaker” to help people find love.

While her partner Tana Gilmore decided “to become a Certified Relationship Coach and Professional Matchmaker” after she was “constantly approached for relationship advice.” According to their official website, The Matchmaking Duo, she is an “advocate for love and a supporter of the institution of marriage.”

The duo, who have been friends for 20 years, “provide matchmaking services personally designed to accommodate busy, successful professionals seeking long-term love.”

According to their official site, date coach Fisher met relationship coach Gilmore while “working together in Corporate America as Vice Presidents of Business Development for partnering firms.” Their unique approach helped the firm “connect with and retain clients.”

After their corporate stint, the pals founded the Matchmaking Duo and have been in the love matchmaking business for 12 years. With a reportedly 87 percent success rate, the duo is famous in the African-American community.

Their program is tailor-made for clients. Every client is not only taught how to communicate but how to flirt as well. The client even undergoes a mandatory process of relationship coaching, photoshoots, and image consulting before going on a first date with the prospective partner.

Will the duo be able to justify their fees to the fans on the show? Watch Love Match Atlanta on Sunday at 9 pm on Bravo TV to find the answer.

Edited by Suchitra