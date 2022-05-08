What time will Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 12 premiere? Release date, cast, plot and more about Bravo’s reality series

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 11 at 8/7c. With a star cast bigger than the previous 11 seasons, the show will return with more drama and fashion. Moreover, this time along with eight housewives living in Beverly Hills, the show will also star two new friends.

Bravo @BravoTV Click here for more: We’re entering our #RHOBH era!! Beverly Hills is BACK May 11th.Click here for more: bravo.ly/3LRgpCn We’re entering our #RHOBH era!! Beverly Hills is BACK May 11th. 💎💎 Click here for more: bravo.ly/3LRgpCn https://t.co/wwTxdc3tch

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills is a long-running show that features well-known and rich housewives of Beverly Hills who manage all the drama going on in their lives. Season 12 of the show will feature housewives dealing with and balancing their personal and professional lives.

The upcoming season will feature veteran housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and the new housewife Diana Jenkins. The two new friends this season are Kathy Hilton and Sheree Zampino.

Highlights from season 11 of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

1) Erika Girardi and Tom Girardi's divorce

After managing her unconventional marriage for years, Erika disclosed on RHOBH that she was planning to file for divorce. Girardi was done handling the negligence of her husband towards their marriage. Erika opened up to her castmates and said:

“I let go of my Lamborghini. I let go of my 16,000 square foot home. I let go of my marriage. I let go of everything. I literally made a decision that I had to.”

As if her divorce feud was not enough, in December 2020, a month after announcing her separation, both Tom and Erika were sued for embezzling settlement funds intended to help the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

2) Kathy Hilton's amusing trouble

Mother of Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton appeared as a friend in the previous season. It did not take her time to become a meme fest for people and be turned into Hunky Dory by the housewives. In one of the episodes, she appeared completely as a joke when she drank soda, thinking it was Red Bull.

3) Changing dynamics among the housewives

The previous season also featured the changing relationship between the housewives. Garcelle Beauvais seemed to be working on her relationship with other members after the departure of her closest co-star, Denise Richards in season 10.

She worked on her relationship with Kyle Richards. While many previous connections like Denise and Lisa did appear to be a threat to their new friendship, but by the end of season 11, things were fine between them.

The upcoming season of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills promises an intense drama, starting with a robbery at Dorit Kemsley's.

Viewers can watch Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 12 from Wednesday, May 11 at 8/7c on Bravo TV.

Edited by Somava