How did Ming Clark start her matchmaking business? Love Match Atlanta star’s service costs up to $100,000

Bravo TV is back with a matchmatching show titled Love Match Atlanta that will help people find their better halves. The show, which will air on May 8, 2022, stars five renowned matchmakers in Atlanta, including Joseph Dixon, Ming Clark, Shae Primus, Kelli Fisher, and Tana Gilmor.

One of the matchmakers on the show, Ming Clark, started her matchmaking business after “having a horrible dating experience.” She vowed to help people find their perfect partners for life after establishing her business. Her matchmaking service costs up to $100,000.

About Love Match Atlanta star Ming Clark and her matchmaking business

Ming Clark started her successful matchmaking business in Atlanta after she had a “horrible dating experience while making her way in the beauty industry.”

In an interview with People TV, she said that she dated "a guy for almost four years” but the relationship ended in her breaking up with him. She then decided to date people outside her circle and took help from a “well-known matchmaking company in Atlanta.” However, things did not go as planned.

After paying the fees and signing all the documents, Clark went to meet the person they had matched her with. She was baffled on their first date because the man was somebody with whom she “would never go out with” usually. After the terrible experience, she decided to take matters into her own hands and launch a successful matchmaking business because she “didn’t want that to happen to anybody else.”

In 2010, she established Color Blind International in Atlanta, Georgia. The company profile dubs it as the “first-ever interracial, multicultural-focused matchmaking agency." Her purpose was to help people who were keen on finding a match outside their usual social or cultural circle.

Ming has now been in this profession for over twelve years, and she has helped countless clients find true love.

She even met her own husband through ColorBlind International, which helped cement her niche as interracial dating. While her services can cost up to $100,000, her dates “are usually high-adrenaline and experiential to give singles a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” as per her profile on the show.

Love Match Atlanta star Ming Clark’s services are expensive

Clark has worked with “high-level clients all over the world” and helped them find their true love. Her matchmaking service ranges from $25,000 to $100,000 in price.

Clark justified the service's expensive price tag in an interview with People TV. She said that clients who were ready to pay such a huge amount of money to find a partner were usually “serious about finding love and finding someone special." The price almost acts as a filter because they want to avoid clients who opt for matchmaking just to “try something new. ”

About Love Match Atlanta

The new show, Love Match Atlanta, showcases some of the finest matchmakers in Atlanta. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Celebrating the business of Black love, the series follows these highly sought-after matchmakers as they work to outmaneuver their competitors. These professionals balance the drama in their own lives as they hustle to match high-profile singles who are on the hunt for the ultimate relationship and willing to pay top dollar."

Tune in this Sunday, May 8, at 9/8c on Bravo TV to watch matchmakers trying to find “the one” for their clients on Love Match Atlanta.

