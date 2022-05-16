Love Match Atlanta: Fans shocked that girl who Kevin Samuels called 'best at average' is on the show 

Love Match Atlanta premiered last week, and the new reality TV series features five of Atlanta's highly sought-after matchmakers. Back again for episode two this week, the series featured Jessica, a single mom who came in to find a match. But what came as a surprise to many viewers was that Jessica was the woman who the late Kevin Samuels heavily impacted.

Kevin rose to fame with his dating advice in controversial relationships. He offered critical advice about women judging their value based on their looks, income, age, and children. Jessica was among the women who went viral in 2020 after going to the YouTuber for relationship advice.

With over 2 million views, Kevin called Jessica “average looking at best.” He also claimed that she would die alone because she thought she was better than the men she would qualify for.

Fans who watched the episode realized that the YouTuber Jessica was talking about was none other than Kevin Samuels. This came as a shock to fans because Kevin recently passed away.

After Kevin Samuel’s video about her went viral, Jessica went to Joseph and Paris, but she was unable to get into a relationship because she was humiliated.

After therapy, she is now back again to Joseph for relationship advice. Opening up about the viral video and how it affected her, she said,

"I would get guys posting and talking about, 'Oh you think you're all that, where your man' and all these black men are under these comments. What did I do to them? I just stated what I wanted and they came and attacked me. And I'm like, if that's what they feel about me, I don't want to date black men."

Jessica felt attacked by these comments, and it was hard for her to swallow. The 36-year-old single mum thought she didn't deserve the humiliation. Due to the hurtful remarks, Jessica decided she should avoid dating black men. After healing herself in therapy, she has turned to Joseph once again to find someone.

Fans are shocked to see the woman who Kevin Samuels humiliated appear on Love Match Atlanta

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were shocked to see someone affected by Kevin making an appearance on the show. Some also added, saying it was karma.

Carolyn Wysinger @CDubbTheHost Mannn this episode of #LoveMatchAtlanta is CRAZY considering Kevin Samuels died ALONE this week. Karma is always working smdh get it Jessica!! Good for you!! Mannn this episode of #LoveMatchAtlanta is CRAZY considering Kevin Samuels died ALONE this week. Karma is always working smdh get it Jessica!! Good for you!!

P @PeachDulce They talking about Kevin Samuels on this show & they are matchmaking a woman he was mean & disrespectful too. He was Terrible for. That #LoveMatchAtlanta They talking about Kevin Samuels on this show & they are matchmaking a woman he was mean & disrespectful too. He was Terrible for. That #LoveMatchAtlanta

Athena @Original_Chriss These producers and matchmakers had no clue Kevin Samuels would pass away by the time this aired. They are speaking the truth, it’s a shame this is what he chose to be remembered by. This is the content he put out and stood by. #lovematchatlanta These producers and matchmakers had no clue Kevin Samuels would pass away by the time this aired. They are speaking the truth, it’s a shame this is what he chose to be remembered by. This is the content he put out and stood by. #lovematchatlanta

Apart from Jessica appearing on the show, more drama unfolded when Joseph hosted a party to reveal the news about him opening up a new university. Tana Gilmore and Kellie Fisher got into an intense argument with Joseph, accusing him of stealing the idea from them. We'll see a lot more of this drama unfold when Love Match Atlanta returns next week.

Love Match Atlanta airs every Sunday at 9:00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check local listings for more information.

