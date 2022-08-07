Where to buy New Balance 550 Women’s footwear pack? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Boston-based sportswear titan is getting ready to unveil its upcoming women's special sneaker assortment, which will feature three stunning feminine reimaginings of the New Balance 550 model. The three pairs of two-toned footwear, dubbed "Aura," "Pink," and "Silver Birch," will have white as their background shade.

The exclusive New Balance 550 footwear collection will offer three fresh colorways on Thursday, August 11, at 10.00 am (US/Eastern). This complete lineup will be delivered via NB’s official shopping site and a bunch of authorized retailers. Each pair costs $110.

New Balance 550 women’s exclusive footwear edition offers three color options based on ‘80s style

New Balance 550 sneakers

The 1989 release of the basketball classic from the shoe company's repertoire is being brought back. The Original silhouette is being honored by New Balance. The hoops generation of the 1980s and 1990s have an identity thanks to this sneaker style.

For those in the dark, pro ballers of the 1990s used these shoe styles, and the upcoming new 550 will revive the simplistic, pure, and authentic tradition of this style.

The description of the New Balance 550 sneaker collection on the official NB website reads:

“Re-introducing a basketball legend. The return of the 550 pays tribute to the 1989 original that defined a hoops generation. Originally worn by pro ballers in the ’80s and ’90s, the new 550 is simple, clean and true to its legacy.”

The first is the “White/Silver Birch” color scheme, which is entirely made using leather underlays. These white leathery underlays are embellished with the eponymous silver birch detailing all across the uppers.

Here, the namesake tone is prominent on the tongues, sockliners, insoles, lateral sides, and heel counters.These details are predominantly employed for branding prints on different locations of the kicks.

Rounding out the pair are the dual-toned sole unit. The crisp white midsole is married to the birch colored outsole.

The "White/Aura" colorway combines smooth white porous leather uppers with the corresponding Aura purple hues on the mesh beneath and the lateral "N" insignia. Additionally, "NB" bandwidth marking logos adorn the heel, and the tongue flaps display the iconic New Balance basketball emblems.

More details on the uppers feature 550 marking next to the white laces and NB branding prints on all-purple insoles. Finalizing the esthetics are the white midsoles that are glued to the two-toned rubber outer sole units that make it perfect.

The third is the “White/Pink” rendition. Like the previous versions, this one is also made using leathers, suedes, and meshes. The white toe caps are surrounded by soft pink suede mudguards. Similar suede panels are also used around the heel counters.

Next to the toes, pink mesh details are added to the tongue flaps. These tongues are adorned with soft pink NB logos. Unlike the Aura variant, the sockliners and insoles of the Pink colorway is achieved with white textiles.

The insole and heel counters are then completed with branding prints in pink. Ultimately, similar two-toned sole units make up the base of these sneakers. The white midsoles are banded together with pink outer sole units.

Mark your calendars for the next New Balance 550 trio collection, which will fall on August 11, 2022. With a determined price label of $110 for each pair, the sneakers will be traded by the online stores of NB as well as other retail locations.

