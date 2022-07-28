Where to buy BAPE x New Balance collection? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Notable Japanese fashion label A Bathing Ape, aka BAPE, has once again teamed up with Boston-based sneaker brand New Balance for a fresh take on the latter’s popular 57/40 silhouette. The duo have worked on a trio of colorways as well as a dedicated monotone apparel lineup.

The BAPE x New Balance 57/40 collection can be accessed via BAPE’s e-commerce website from July 27, 2022, but it will arrive in the brand’s physical stores on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

BAPE.COM @BAPEOFFICIAL has once again partnered with New Balance on a collaborative capsule collection.



Available now on on Saturday, July 30th.



bape.com/pages/newbalan… BAPEhas once again partnered with New Balance on a collaborative capsule collection.Available now on BAPE.COM and at worldwide BAPE STOREon Saturday, July 30th. BAPE® has once again partnered with New Balance on a collaborative capsule collection.Available now on BAPE.COM and at worldwide BAPE STORE® on Saturday, July 30th.bape.com/pages/newbalan… https://t.co/uLfOOjB5jX

As per BAPE’s website, the green variant of the sneakers will only be sold online, while the multicolor and gray variants will be sold both online and offline. All three iterations of the collab shoes retail for 25,300 yen, which is approximately $185. The prices of the apparel, on the other hand, vary from 7,480 yen to 21,780 yen (around $55 to $159).

BAPE x New Balance collection features three 57/40 colorways and special apparel pieces

Take a look at the three colorways of the collaborative sneakers (Image via Twitter/@sneakernews)

This is not the first time that the two brands are collaborating. Previously, in May 2021, the two labels joined forces to introduce their collaborative 2002R sneaker design.

For their 2022 collaboration, the duo reinterpreted the 57/40 sneaker model. The three brand new colorways include “Green/Beige,” “Multi,” and “Gray/Black.” Additionally, they have also crafted easy-fitting casual apparel pieces, which include shorts, tees, panel caps, and hooded sweatshirts. These minimal co-branded monotone pieces will be made available in three color variations as well, namely Red, Gray, and Beige.

1) 57/40 “Green/Beige”

小言 @ko_go_to BAPE x New Balance 57/40

Release Date: July 30, 2022 (BAPE)

Price: TBA BAPE x New Balance 57/40Release Date: July 30, 2022 (BAPE)Price: TBA https://t.co/vbEM6OaQvT

The “Green/Beige” edition of the BAPE x New Balance 57/40 is made using a combination of mesh, suede, and synthetic fibers. The shoes are covered in beige and green tones, which are also used in the logo’s camo designs. The pair is accented with a unique co-branded "N" emblem, made using identical green ABC camo, BAPE's trademark fabric.

Last but not least, the tongue tabs have the signature Ape Head motif of the Japanese label, alongside NB insignia, while the heels feature the Shark Face from the former.

2) 57/40 “Multi”

Here's a detailed look at the Multi colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

These shoes have a broad color palette which includes orange, blush pink, magenta, royal blue, sky blue, and yellow. On each side of the heel of the shoe, A Bathing Ape branding can be seen alongside multi-colored camo "N" logos.

The iteration's distinctive Shark tooth embellishment on the heel stands out. The midsole unit is white, while the outer sole unit is black for a contrast. Finally, the tongues also feature co-branding.

3) 57/40 “Gray/Black”

Ada’s store @adanneyaaa

*Now Available in store *



*Sizes: 40 - 45*

*Price: ₦35,000 * *The BAPE x New Balance 57/40 Camo Grey/Black Sneaker**Now Available in store*Sizes: 40 - 45**Price: ₦35,000 *The BAPE x New Balance 57/40 Camo Grey/Black Sneaker*👟*Now Available in store ‼️**Sizes: 40 - 45* *Price: ₦35,000💰* https://t.co/pewpkTBrVr

With their distinctive ABC camo on New Balance’s characteristic "N" logo, BAPE has added some flair to the NB 57/40's grayscale variant. The shoes are made with gray and black suede, while the base is fashioned from a silver cloth covered in gray mesh. Beside the New Balance "N," more silver elements can be seen on the eyestays and collar areas.

The words "A BATHING APE" and a silvery signature Ape Head are etched on the heel counter. There is a Shark Face design around the ankle collar, which was earlier seen on their collaborative 2002R footwear designs. Finally, the shoe’s black outer sole unit and white midsole serve as the finishing touches.

4) Apparel pieces offered as part of the collaborative lineup

Take a look at the apparel pieces offered by the collab (Image via BAPE.com)

The four apparel pieces will be available in three colorways each, which are Beige, Gray, and Red.

1) Head Relaxed Fit Tee, priced at 7,480 yen (around $55).

2) Head Relaxed Fit Pullover Hoodie, priced at 21,780 yen (approx. $159).

3) Relaxed Fit Shorts, marked at 15,400 yen (around $112).

4) Panel caps, marked at 9,900 yen (approx. $72).

Visit the website of the Japanese brand to take a look at the complete collection.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far