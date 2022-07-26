Where to buy Coco Gauff x New Balance Coco CG1 shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Georgia-bred young tennis star Coco Gauff has once again joined forces with American sneaker genius New Balance. The collaboration debuts her first signature tennis shoe dubbed as “Coco CG1.” The upcoming shoe will be introduced in two fresh colorways “Pompey” and “DigiCoco.”

The debut of the first signature tennis Coco Gauff x New Balance Coco CG1 silhouette is slated for Thursday, August 26, 2022, at 12.00 am (US/Eastern). Gauff diehards and interested shoppers will be able to catch these brilliantly executed footwear designs for $170 per pair. They will be available on the brand’s official e-commerce website, as well as a few other affiliated sellers.

Coco Gauff x New Balance Coco CG1 marks first signature style of the tennis player

In 2021, Cori "Coco" Gauff, then 17 years old, first collaborated with NB. As part of their initial launch, the pair unveiled their creative take on the company's 327 silhouette. In 2022 NB have decided to give the athlete her own bespoke tennis shoe in 2022.

The New Balance Coco CG1 is a mid-top shoe, which features an innovative mix of with a 90s-inspired design and advanced performance engineering. Gauff made sure the design of her first shoe reflected her identity as a sister, daughter, and friend.

According to New Balance, the Coco CG1 sneaker is more than just its moniker because it helps the wearer stand out from the crowd.

“A signature shoe is more than a name. Its design expresses the qualities that make an individual stand out from the crowd in their chosen field. That’s why the Coco CG1 is a unique blend of statement making style and high-performance.”

Design is inspired by ‘90s styling and features a quote from her father Corey on the toe:

“You can change the world with your racket.” Coco Gauff debuted her 1st New Balance signature shoe — the Coco CG1 — at the Atlanta Open.Design is inspired by ‘90s styling and features a quote from her father Corey on the toe:“You can change the world with your racket.” Coco Gauff debuted her 1st New Balance signature shoe — the Coco CG1 — at the Atlanta Open. 👀👀Design is inspired by ‘90s styling and features a quote from her father Corey on the toe:“You can change the world with your racket.” https://t.co/IOUiFOHcsY

The shoe label’s website explains the design and construction of the collaborative sneaker as:

“Strongly influenced by basketball silhouettes and ‘90s aesthetics, the Coco CG1 features a multi-piece upper construction, outfitted with bold color blocking. The distinctive looks are paired with the dynamic responsiveness of FuelCell cushioning and new Energy Arc technology, while a Fit Weave Lite woven upper provides a lightweight but supportive lockdown fit.”

The retro style silhouette is beautifully designed with multi-layered uppers featuring white underlays with embellishments of purple, sunset orange, fuchsia, and gold. Hits of black are also utilized for more details to make the shoe more enticing.

The advanced engineering of this shoe boasts FuelCell foam midsoles and black NDurance outer sole units. The FuelCell foam gives you a propulsion-like sensation to assist you move forward, while the full-length NDurance outer sole unit offers excellent traction and toughness to extend the life of the shoe.

Furthermore, durability is assured with the NDure upper technology, which is employed to make these footwear designs. Fit Weave Lite, then, makes the shoe feel especially light while maintaining its structure for tailored stretches and support.

Lastly, the Energy Arc combines sport-specific carbon fiber plate geometry with well-placed midsole gaps. This is intended to maximize energy storage and send more total energy back.

In a statement, Coco Gauff talked about how much she liked working with the NB design team:

“The entire team at New Balance from design, to marketing, truly cares about me as a person and not just an athlete and that relationship allowed us to create the Coco CG1.”

She went on to express her joy about her developing friendship with NB:

“I signed with New Balance at such a young age and I am so excited to know that I will continue to work with them for a long time into the future! The Coco CG1 is a vintage-looking shoe with a modern twist, and I am so excited to get this in stores and see how people style it!”

Coco Gauff x New Balance CG1 sneakers will be available on August 26, 2022, visit NB's official website. Two new colorways, called “Pompey” and “DigiCoco” are set for release. These pairs, which range in price at $170, are ideal for adding some variety to your shoe collection.

