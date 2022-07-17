Where to buy Bape x Razer second collaboration? Price, release date, and more explored

Razer is continuing its partnership with Bape with a second capsule collection, which is much more extensive than the debut partnership, launched in 2020. Thge lifestyle brand for gamers, Razer, is collaborating with the Japanese streetwear label Bape for the second release, consisting of an apparel line and gaming peripherals.

The collection, dubbed, A Gaming Ape Spring Summer 2022, will be released on both the label's official e-commerce site. The two powerhouses first collaboration sold out in seconds, and the upcoming is being debuted on popular demand. The collection will be released on July 22, 2022, at 7:00 pm PDT.

More about the upcoming Bape x Razer: A Gaming Ape Spring Summer 2022 collection

Upcoming Bape x Razer: A Gaming Ape Spring Summer 2022 collection (Image via Razer)

For the A Gaming Ape Spring Summer 2022 collection, the collaborative duo highlights the debut of BAPE STA sneakers, which have been emblazoned with Bape's unique shark design over the sneakers' soles. More branding is added over the lateral and medial sides of the sneakers in the form of the Bape Sta star-shaped logo.

The shoes also feature 3M and glow-in-the-dark detailing and radiate a green hue to illuminate a collaborative camo print design with Razer's triple-headed snake logo. Associate Director of Business Development at Razer, Addier Tan, talks about the second drop,

“Riding on the success of our first partnership, we knew we had a high benchmark to meet, so we prioritized going above and beyond for our community with this new collection."

He further talks about his expectations from the collection,

"This time we are really giving our fans more – more designs, more colorways, and more innovation. This summer, expect to turn some heads in the limited edition A Gaming Ape collection which truly straddles the two worlds of gaming and fashion.”

The collaborative collection includes an apparel line consisting of - A Gaming Ape tee, hoodies, crewnecks, shorts, and caps, in addition to the peripherals line. The General Manager of Brand Business at A Bathing Ape, Akihiro Fukui, talks about the collaboration with Razer in the official press release,

“Through our collaboration with Razer, the leading lifestyle brand for gamers, a strong synergy is forged that combines and capitalizes on the strengths of both companies. With A Gaming Ape, we believe that we have created a legacy to stay.”

The apparel line includes,

A Gaming Ape Tee, which can be availed for $125. Camo Team Tee 93, which can be availed for $245. Shark Full Zip Hoodie, which can be availed for $529. Basketball Sweat Shorts, which can be availed for $349. Easy Sweat Shorts, which can be availed for $245. Snapback Cap, which can be availed for $179. Sneakers M2 BAPE STA, which can be availed for $359.

The first offering in the collection is the A Gaming Ape t-shirts, featuring the Ape head logo, who's reimagined wearing a traditional Kraken headset by Razer over his head. The reimagined graphic occurs over the black and white tee, while the quartz and second white tee features a Kraken kitty wearing headsets.

The collection also offers camo team t-shirts, which is accentuated with the collaborative camo print, with a feature of the number "93" on the rear. The "93" lettering is a nod to the Bape's founding year.

The most prominent product in the apparel line is the new Shark full-zip hoodie, which can be seen with an iconic "shark head" hood featuring the BAPE's World Gone Mad motif. The second hoodie is a quartz version, with plush kitty ears resembling the Kraken Kitties. Both the hoodies are given branding with a feature of an intricate "A Gaming Ape" embroidery patch.

The tops are accompanied by matching shorts. The Quarts shorts feature an embroidery patch featuring A Gaming Ape branding, while the black basketball shorts feature a shark graphic print. The Quartz and back feature the collaborative camo print design.

The collection features a snapback cap, a collaborative camo print under the brim, and A Gaming Ape embroidery on the front.

Each collection piece is a limited edition and is only made up of 1337 units per item. The collection can be availed online at Razer and A Bathing Ape's official e-commerce site and in physical stores at Razer, London, and A Bathing Ape's stores worldwide, starting July 22, 2022.

