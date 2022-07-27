Where to buy J.Crew Fall/Winter 2022 collection? Price and more details explored 

American lifestyle wear label J.Crew recently issued its first Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook. The latest collection is particularly notable because it is Brendon Babenzien's first as J.Crew's creative director. Babenzien debuted his first men's FW22 collection that features a wide selection of apparel and accessories that expertly merges the brand's traditional esthetics with his contemporary interpretations.

The first offering of J.Crew’s menswear Fall/Winter 2022 collection is currently available on the brand’s e-commerce store. The second installment with fresh looks and styles will be released soon on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

J.Crew FW22 collection offers modern take on the brand’s heritage styles

Few styles from the first lookbook of FW22 assortment (Image via J.Crew)

The long-promised menswear collection has finally showed up, following the appointment of Brendon Babenzien as the company's new creative director last year. For the uninitiated, Babenzien is the co-founder of NOAH as well as Supreme’s ex-creative director.

Babenzien's maiden collection adds a unique spin to the brand's classic pieces by marrying his design approach with J.Crew's creative taste. The selection encompasses a wide variety of clothes, including long-sleeve polo shirts, hoodies, suits, chinos, hefty sweatshirts, jeans, and cashmere knitwear.

Various fabrics including herringbone, cashmere, twill, Scottish wool, Italian wool, English wool, and others are used for the collection. These designs come to life in earthy tones. Knitted crewneck sweaters and cardigans with lettered accents are the standout items in the collection.

Accessories including wool baseball caps, paisley wool ties, bucket hats made of corduroy, canvas totes, Paraboot Michael suede derbies, and leather boots wrap.

More about the items offered under the new FW22 collection

Looks from the first drop of FW22 collection (Image via J.Crew)

A broken-in organic cotton oxford shirt can be availed for $79.50.

Paisley Wool Tie can be bought for $69.50.

Ludlow Slim-fit pant made with Italian cotton moleskin can be availed for $398.

Wallace & Barnes plaid blazer in Scottish wool can be availed for $498.

Brushed-wool crewneck sweater is priced at $138.

Utility worker pant in cotton-hemp is marked at $138.

Harrington Jacket in Corduroy with varsity stripe trim is priced at $248.

Vintage printed twill shirt can be availed for $89.50.

Classic Relaxed-fit jean in four-year wash is marked at $148.

A classic Leather belt with a removable silver-plated buckle is priced for $65.

The heritage cotton shaker-stitch crewneck sweater in stripe is priced at $110.

Camp pant in Slub cotton is $98.

Garment dyed Corduroy bucket hat is marked at $49.50.

Camden Leather Loafers can be availed for $148.

The rugby shirt in banner stripe is priced for $98.

6” dock short is available for $59.50.

Cotton twill mini boonie hat is priced at $49.50.

Merino-nylon cable-knit crewneck sweater can be bought for $118.

The Secret Wash cotton poplin shirt is marked at $79.50.

Classic Straight-fit pant in stretch corduroy is available for $88.

Alden for J. Crew Cordovan Monk-strap dress shoes are available for $851.

Heritage cotton rollneck letter sweater is available for $118.

Classic Straight-fit jean in three-year wash is priced at $128.

Ludlow Slim-fit suit jacket in English cotton corduroy is $398.

Cashmere cable-knit sweater is marked at $228.

Paraboot Michael Suede Derbys is priced at $500.

Heritage wool-blend baseball cap can be availed for $65.

Lodge socks are priced for $24.50.

Nordic Puffer Vest with PrimaLoft is available for $178.

Wallace & Barnes corduroy painter pant is marked at $138.

Vulcanized cape sneakers are available for $89.50.

Wallace & Barnes wool work jacket with PrimaLoft can be availed for $298.

The Corduroy CPO shirt in print is $98.

Classic Straight-fit jean in one-year wash is priced at $148.

Barn Jacket in plaid English wool with PrimaLoft for $498.

Cotton-wool challis camp-collar shirt is priced for $98.

A broken-in short-sleeve tee is available for $36.50.

Kenmare pleated suit pant in wool can be availed for $348.

Cascade boots in roughout suede marked at $298.

Heritage 14 oz. Fleece sweatshirt is available for $98.

Athletic crew socks in gym stripes can be bought for $16.50.

Wallace & Barnes jean belt in Italian leather is priced at $98.

The Italian suede argyle vest is marked at $398.

A middle-weight flannel workshirt can be availed for $89.50.

An Irish Donegal wool V-neck cardigan with a suede front is available for $298.

Heritage 14 oz. Fleece hoodie is priced at $128.

A long-sleeve classic pique polo t-shirt is $85.

A kenmare blazer in Irish wool-alpaca can be bought for $498.

Wallace & Barnes plaid blazer in Scottish wool is priced at $498.

For a closer look at the first FW22 collection, visit the brand's website. More looks from the second installment of the FW22 collection will be made available on August 16 for you to refresh your closet with new designs and patterns.

