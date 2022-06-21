Where to buy NOAH x Adidas Originals vintage collection? Release date and more details explored 

Adidas Originals has always delighted fans with its notable collaborations, one of which is the engagement with NOAH that has emerged in recent years. For once more in 2022, the American retailer has joined forces with the German sportswear label for an all-new apparel and footwear assortment.

On Thursday, June 23, at 5:00 PM GMT, the complete NOAH x Adidas Originals collection will be dropped on the online stores of NOAH as well as Adidas, alongside selected markets and retailers. Loaded with vintage vibes, the pieces in this collection will range from $30 to $120.

NOAH x Adidas Originals created apparel and footwear collection inspired by 1980s fashion

NOAH x Adidas Originals will drop a wide range for SS22 collection(Image via NOAH)

After releasing their collaborative faux-pony hair, Gazelles and track-suited range in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the two labels are getting ready for the official launch of their new and final designs.

Over the past few years, NOAH has done a great job together with the athletic wear brand. This time, the duo beautifully combined the multi-utilitarian designs of the American label with German brand’s sportswear aesthetics. The brands have recreated the ‘80s and ‘90s classic styles with their own unique touch.

As for the upcoming range, Adidas issued a press release saying,

“A modern staple of the downtown NYC cultural nexus, Noah brings its penchant for quality materials and thoughtful design language to its final adidas Originals collection, staying true to its indelible hallmark in this collaborative series.”

The collab’s Summer/Spring 2022 lineup features a nostalgic collection of sleek and active footwear, apparel, and accessories. The majority of its designs feature monotone makeup.

The description of the upcoming collection on the Adidas’ official website reads:

“Heralded New York label Noah is making its long awaited return to adidas Originals. Their spring/summer 22 collection celebrates the comfortable silhouettes of the late 80’s and early 90’s, while staying true to the brand's signature aesthetic.”

The woven pullover sweaters, uncuffed striped track-pants, and the raglan-sleeved long coats are among the standout pieces of this collection. The summer clothing pieces offer short-sleeve tees, long-sleeved polo t-shirts, bandanas, and bucket hats.

To complete the head-to-toe range, an unexpected collaborative sneakers are created, which seem to be a fresh spin on the Adidas Superstar.

Details of the items offered under the collection

Items offered under the NOAH x Adidas Originals collection (Image via NOAH)

The NOAH Polo Long-sleeve t-shirt is marked at $80. The Nigh Navy colorblocked t-shirt is adorned with white customary Adidas’ three stripes on the sleeves as well as three white buttons.

The Men’s Originals NOAH short-sleeve tee, which comes with a retail price tag of $50. These everyday wear tees feature beige backdrop with symmetrical brown stripes designs all over.

The Originals NOAH bandana boasts the navy blue, which is stamped with Adidas Originals’ trefoil logo throughout. The edges of the $30 bandana are embellished with NOAH markings.

The pair of NOAH socks that are priced at $30. These creamy white toned socks are adorned with embroidered logos of both the labels in blue.

For bottoms, the collection offers NOAH shorts. Each of which will be sold for $120. These off-white shorts are made functional with pockets on the back. They have stripes on the sides and are embroidered with NOAH insignia on the rear.

The NOAH bucket hat will be purchasable for $50. The off-white headgear is emblazoned with three blue stripes as well as a trefoil and NOAH logo.

The NOAH Adria sneakers are offered in two colorways: “Core White/ Dark Blue/ Gold Metallic” and “Golden Beige/ Core White/ Gold Metallic.” Each pair will cost you $100. Both colorways feature canvas construction on the uppers. The NOAH lettering is placed parallel to the typical three stripe designs, which sit on the lateral side of the sneakers.

More items are offered in the collaborative selection, the price details of which are currently pending. Interested buyers can sign up to the Adidas’ official website for more updates. You can also set a reminder to cop these pieces as soon as they drop.

