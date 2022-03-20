NOAH X Popeye: Where to buy, release date, and more explored about the cartoon-inspired collection

The Noah x Popeye collaboration will be launched on the official website of the label on March 24, 2022. Noah's fashion retail clothing focuses mainly on menswear and upmarket multi-utilitarian apparel.

The American-based retailer is bringing out a Summer Spring 2022 collection in collaboration with the iconic cartoon character from 1929, Popeye the Sailor Man.

The Noah x Popeye collaboration collection is lush and fresh, and gives graphical details best suited for the summer season. Popeye is one of America's oldest cartoon characters, other than Mickey Mouse, which was estabished a year before Popeye's debut.

More about the Noah x Popeye collection

The new collaboration marks a commemoration for Popeye and his authenticity and grit as it finds liking in the themes of Popeye and cartoon characters from comics.

A rep from Noah, in a press release, made a comment about the upcoming collaboration,

"While Popeye had a superhero’s strength, he always felt human to us — someone with a real personality."

The comic strip character Popeye will make a guest appearance across various garments in the maritime-inspired apparel, including a crew neck sweatshirt, full-sleeved striped T-shirt, graphic half-sleeved tee, and marine-blue pants.

The collection also includes a range of accessories such as caps, keychains, and figurines. One graphic tee makes a whimsical and witty graphic with Olive Oyl, Popeye's longtime love interest, shouting Noah's name in place of Popeye.

The collection will officially drop with price details next week on March 24, 2022 on the official website noahny.com.

More about Noah's Summer Spring 2022 collection

The Spring Summer 2022 collection is available on Noah's website and a few stockists like Dover Street Market in addition to its flagship store. The new collection is an ammalgamation of basics with easy tailoring which amps up pleated slacks, dresses, blazers, and casual deck shoes.

Following up on its previous collaboration with GOAT, the label is currently collaborating with the Brendon Babenzien-founded label, Barbour. The collection integrates floral ensembles with vibrant patterns.

Workwear and sportswear patterns have been inter-mixed to bring an apparel line, including button-up floral overshirt, graphic sweats, jacquard collared crew neck, and brown fringed suede jackets for a price range of $128 to $168.

The collection is complete with a bunch of accessories including hats, berets, fanny bags, shoulder bags, foot pins, card holders, and belts.

