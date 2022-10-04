Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low Bronx Origins shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label is preparing to release the new Nike Air Force 1 Low "Bronx Origins" to commemorate the silhouette's 40th anniversary. The upcoming sneaker is adorned with a slew of features that pay homage to the origins of hip-hop and how it became associated with the classic silhouette in New York City's uptown boroughs.

The "Bronx Origins" variant of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to release on October 14, 2022, at 7.30 PM. These genderless footwear pieces will be available in a variety of sizes, including adults, big kids, and little kids.

While the former will cost $150 per pair, the other two sizes will cost $105 and $78, respectively. Readers who want to get their hands on these can do so through Nike's SNKRS app and a few other select retail marketplaces.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Bronx Origins edition will be available in a classic Triple White colorway

For the uninitiated, the Bronx is one of New York City's five major boroughs. Although Bronx is not solely responsible for the association of Air Force 1 Low with the Uptown scene, it effectively conveys the idea. The term "Uptown" first appeared in the years following Nike Air Force 1's debut in 1982.

The full-grain leather upper and Air unit-infused sole component of the shoe made it popular among athletes as well as hip-hop artists. The shoe's popularity was brought to light by store owners, who received numerous inquiries about it from customers.

Following this, Nike began replenishing their supply of sneakers, which were still in high demand years after their initial release in 1982. Uptown retailers were the only ones who carried them, as New Yorkers quickly discovered. The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Bronx Origins" commemorates the silhouette's connection to the influential music scene.

The description of these low-tops sneakers on the shoe label’s web page says:

“A legend in two games. This Air Force 1 pays tribute to hip-hop's Bronx Origins and the 40th anniversary of the sneaker icon. Since it arrived in '82, the AF1 has been intrinsically tied to the world's most influential music genre, serving as the uniform sneaker for the culture.”

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Bronx Origins”

Color: White/Black-Metallic Gold

Style Code: DX2305-100

Release Date: October 14, 2022

The shoe's uppers are made entirely of white, full-grain pebbled leather panels. The carbon fibre detailing on the Nike Swoosh logo on the laterals is used to replicate the lines of the vinyl record "Bronx Origins" branding on the insoles.

Furthermore, the gold lace dubraes are placed next to the fat white laces that cover the white tongue flaps. These gold embellishments are embossed with the years 1973 (the year hip-hop was born) and 1982 (the year the Air Force 1 debuted) on the right shoe. More details can be found on tongue tags that feature Nike Anniversary branding and gold accents.

Finally, the shoes have extensive translucent outer sole units. The words "BRONX" and "ORIGINS" are displayed on the left and right shoe's outsoles, which complement the branding on the back heel tab, as both are executed in similar fonts.

Set your calendars for the release of the all-new Nike Air Force 1 Low "Bronx Origins" on Monday, October 14, 2022. The sneakers are available for purchase through Nike's SNKRS app and other retailers, with prices ranging from $78 to $150. It is important to note that prices will vary depending on the size of the item purchased.

