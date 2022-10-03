Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low Magma Orange Elemental Pink shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Nike Air Force 1 is unquestionably one of Swoosh's most well-known models. The silhouette, which has been around for four decades, will now be available in an all-new "Magma Orange Elemental Pink" color palette. These leather and suede-wrapped sneakers will be available as part of Nike's winter collection.

The upcoming "Magma Orange Elemental Pink" rendition of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is expected to hit shelves in the coming weeks. These low-top sneakers will be available in adult sizes for $120 per pair.

Following their release, those interested in purchasing them can easily find them on the online websites of Nike's SNKRS app and other partnering retail chains.

Nike Air Force 1 Low will now be released in Magma Orange and Elemental Pink overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending Nike Air Force 1 Low Magma Orange Elemental Pink sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In honor of Air Force 1's 40th Anniversary, Nike has been offering a variety of color variants over the past few months.

Earlier this year, months were treated to many arresting colorways of Air Force 1 Low silhouette, including “Photon Dust,” “Patched Up,” “West Indies,” “Little Accra,” and “Triple White,” to name a few. In addition to this, some amazing collaborative lineups with Off-White, Serena Williams, and most recently Lyrical Lemonade were also launched in 2022.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low will now be available in "Magma Orange Elemental Pink" for the upcoming fall season, complementing your winter wardrobe perfectly. The colour scheme for the upcoming shoe is Magma Orange/Elemental Pink-Cherrywood Red-Sail-Coconut Milk. The shoe is made of premium tumbled leathers combined with hairy suede overlays.

To begin with, the radially arranged perforations on the Cherrywood leather toe tops are surrounded by the eponymous Magma Orange suede panels. The tongue flaps, which sit directly next to the cherrywood toes, are also made of orange suede. These tongue flaps are embellished with contrasting Elemental pink lace sets and encased in matching eyelets.

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Twitter/@theillestpl)

The tops of the tongues have darker branding tags with Nike Air Force 1 swoosh logos. Furthermore, leather panels with large Nike swoosh overlays appear in the lateral midfoot areas. These Nike Checks are made of pink suede.

The rear heel counters are highlighted with pink panels that sit above the orange counterparts. The pink heel tabs have the cherrywood brown Nike Air swoosh embroidered on them.

The Coconut Milk midsole units that are glued to the dark brown outer sole units underneath complete the footwear design. These pale white midsoles feature standard Air units for long-lasting comfort and traction.

Keep an eye out for the new "Magma Orange Elemental Pink" Nike AF1 that will be available in the coming weeks. These men's casual sneakers will be delivered by Nike's SNKRS app retail locations as well as a few select sellers for a fixed price of $120. If you're interested in purchasing them, signing up on the Swoosh's website will keep you up to date on the official release date.

