Where to buy Nike Air Max 1 Ale Brown shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Oregon-bred Swoosh label is gearing up for the release of its intricately crafted Nike Air Max 1 “Ale Brown” shoes. These single-toned sneakers are embellished with rich gold accents and loaded with opulence.

The Nike Air Max 1 "Ale Brown" colorway is scheduled to hit the market on Monday, October 7, 2022. These luxurious leather shoes will cost $140 per pair. Interested buyers can find them on Nike's and its authorized retail marketplaces' websites.

Nike Air Max 1 ‘87 shoes will be released in Ale Brown colorway with rich gold details

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Air Max 1 Ale Brown sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has rightly managed to bring in some classic colorways, introduced special collaborations, and debuted some newly developed models, including the Nike Air Max Scorpion, in commemoration of the 35th Anniversary of the Nike Air Max in 2022.

Speaking specifically of the iconic Air Max 1 sneaker design, the previous months have already seen a slew of impressive colorways released by Nike, both as individual and collaborative releases. Iterations such as "Blueprint," "Women's Best Friend," "Dirty Denim," and "Tour Yellow," as well as collaborations with Patta and Kasina, were released earlier this year.

The new Nike Air Max 1 '87 "Ale Brown" transports us 35 years back to 1987, when the silhouette made its debut in the footwear world.

The shoes' entire upper is made of high-quality leather panels and premium suede elements in a single shade of ale brown. The leathers and suedes are alternately placed throughout the shoe, creating a luxurious look. The top is made of both smooth and tumbled brown leathers.

The lace loops are finished off with gold aglets (Image via Nike)

Smooth brown leather panels cover the mudguards, quarter panels, heel counters, and collar. The toe caps are complete with short-haired suede components on the forefoot. Suede underlays in a matching brown color complete the look.

The textured leather tongue flaps with tags are situated next to the suede toes, towards the collars. These tongue tags feature a debossed "Nike Air Max" branding element. Similar textured leather overlays can be found in the form of large swooshes on the midfoot. Lace loops with gold aglets finish off the tongue sections. Another debossed branding element on the heel tab is "Nike Air" lettering on a lighter brown panel sandwiched between two deeper brown leather overlays.

The sole unit contains an even more opulent element, with a glassy translucent window towards the heels revealing an air unit incorporated into the midsoles. Furthermore, the soles are held together by a foam covered in leather that resembles a work boot, as well as light brown threading elements. The look is completed by an outer sole unit made of gum rubber.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 '87 "Ale Brown" release, which is set to hit the sneaker market on Friday, October 7, 2022. These shoe designs will be available for $140 per pair through Nike's online stores and a number of select retail outlets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far