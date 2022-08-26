Where to buy Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Waves “White” collection? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Edson Sabajo's streetwear and sneaker boutique Patta has been a long-standing partner of Nike. The duo's signature wave designs are again under work with the new Nike Air Max 1 "White" shoe. Dubbed "White," the fresh colorway adopts mesh and premium leather makeup.

The impending Patta x Nike Air Max 1 "White" rendition is slated to arrive on Friday, August 26, 2022. These pairs will sell for $170 each, alongside a set of matching three-piece apparel collection. The prices for these clothing pieces will vary from $45 to $110.

These exclusive footwear designs are offered in sizes ranging from US3.0 to US13.0 and will be sold by nike.patta.nl. Following this, the SNKRS app will offer the shoes from August 30 onwards.

Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Waves collection will now offer a "White" shoe and apparel collection

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2021, four colorways of the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 "Waves" Collection showed up: "Noise Aqua," "Monarch," "Rush Maroon," and "Black." An additional fifth pair, known as the "Roman Forever" edition, emerged.

The one-of-a-kind pair was created specifically for Patta co-founder Edson Sabajo in memory of his late son, who died in early 2021. A pretty identical colorway appears to be scheduled for release in the second half of 2022, despite the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 "Roman Forever" version not having been released.

A few weeks ago, the collab officially launched their first "Dark Brown" colorway from their Next Wave collection. Following this, we will receive a "White" iteration of the Nike Air Max 1 shoe. Like the previous launch, this shoe will also be delivered with an apparel range featuring hoodies, t-shirts, and jogging pants.

Sneakerjagers @sneakerjagers

snkrjg.rs/0d8ceea Release Info: Patta x Nike Air Max 1 'White' - The Second Wave Release Info: Patta x Nike Air Max 1 'White' - The Second Wave➡️ snkrjg.rs/0d8ceea https://t.co/lft0wlsO0u

Patta described its latest partnership with Nike:

“After kick-starting 'The Wave' in 2021 – a symbolic exercise in riding and rising above society’s undertow – Nike and Patta have joined forces once again to present its latest expansion of the same theme with the Nike x Patta 'The Next Wave' Air Max 1."

The airy mesh foundation layer of the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 sneakers uses softer tones, unlike the previous Brown version. Traditional and modern overlays on the top lean towards "White" hues, while the profile swooshes stray in a bright silver that harmonizes beautifully with the rest of the sneaker. Co-branding can be seen all over the sneaker, and the lateral forefoot has an unusually small swoosh stitched there.

To appeal to consumers' deep interest in "Neo-vintage" shoes, Patta gives the Air Max's sole unit an "aged" appearance underfoot. This design approach also honors the team's long-standing devotion to Hatfield's design from 1987. Additionally, the midsole's subtle creasing relates to the passage of time, a theme crucial to the story of "The Wave."

Shilla Ovez @OvezShilla Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Waves “White”



Photo: clint419 Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Waves “White”Photo: clint419 https://t.co/EB6gAM6awe

Similar to prior iterations of the redesigned collaborative undertaking, shoe boxes bearing Patta branding are delivered.

The Patta Wave Six Hooded Sweater is a relaxed fit and is made of superior brush-back fleece fabric. The hoodie has drawstrings, a kangaroo compartment, and ribbed cuffs. The left half of the chest is covered in the Nike x Patta logo on the front. Features a stitched Nike swoosh and a screen-printed Patta letter emblem with the words "Air Max" below. The words "Each one, educate one" are printed on the reverse in a high-quality silk screen.

The Patta Wave Six T-Shirt features sloping shoulders and a casual fit and is made of engineered heavyweight cotton. With Nike x Patta marking covering the left half of the chest, branding is kept understated. Showcases a stitched Nike swoosh and a screen-printed Patta script emblem with the words "Air Max" underneath.

The Patta Wave Six Jogging Pants have a loose fit and are made of superior brush-back fleece fabric. These joggers have two side pockets, an elasticated waistline with drawstrings, and elastic cuffs. With Patta x Nike branding covering the left side of the pants, branding is kept to a minimum. Boasting an embroidered Nike swoosh and a screen-printed Patta letter mark with the words "Air Max" underneath.

Don't forget to cop the limited edition Patta x Nike Air Max 1 "White" Waves collection. Patta's website will offer this complete shoe and apparel assortment from August 26 onwards. The prices for the collaborative range vary from $45 to $170.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht