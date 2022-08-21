Where to buy Doja Cat “It’s Giving” apparel collection? Price and more details explored 

Doja Cat is marking her foray into the fashion industry with her freshly launched "It's Giving" apparel and accessory collection. The bright and colorful pieces offered by the rapper are adorned with her favorite catchphrase.

The rapper’s “It’s Giving” apparel collection arrived recently and is easily purchasable online from itsgivingwebsite.com. The prices start from as low as $5 and go up to $70. These brilliantly designed fashion items are offered in sizes ranging from S to 2XL. According to the official website, the preorders will be ready to ship from September 30, 2022.

Doja Cat’s “It’s Giving” apparel and accessories feature playful designs and fonts

Doja Cat posing for the promotion of her new apparel range (Image via It's Giving)

Not long ago, the Kiss Me More singer was seen posing for the paparazzi-style pictures while promoting her new chic designs and collection items.

Her “It’s Giving” collection includes graphic tees in various colors, sweatshirts, sweatpants, trucker hats, and undies. Accessories offered include tote bags, socks, and stickers.

Doja Cat sported a white cropped ringer t-shirt with solid red text that said "YES," offered in her Volume I lookbook. Additionally, she flaunted a pair of purple star-printed "It's Giving" socks, which are also offered in brown shades. Doja's favorite catchphrase is featured on all the items offered under the latest capsule.

Items offered under the rapper’s apparel and accessories lineup

Take a look at the items designed under the new collection (Image via itsgivingwebsite.com)

Yes Crop Top can be availed for $35. A white ringer crop top is graphic printed with red “YES” text on the chest.

Kitten T-shirt can be bought for $40. It is offered in two colors: white and dark brown. The tee is embellished with prints of the eponymous pink kitten, alongside “it’s giving” and “IT NEEDED TO GIVE EVERYTHING” texts.

It’s Giving logo hoodie is marked at $70. This dark brown hooded sweatshirt is embellished with “It’s Giving” text puff prints on the chest. It also features pink star embroidered on the right sleeve.

It’s Giving logo sweatpants is priced at $65. The sweatpants are adorned with the collection’s name puff printed on the right leg.

It’s Giving Trucker hat can be availed for $30. The snapback panel caps are

I Heart It’s Giving Trucker Hat is marked with a $30 price tag. It is available in two color options: red and brown.

Yes Jock Strap is available for $25. These white pieces feature “YES” text on the front.

Yes G-String is marked at $25. The white G-String is marked with “YES” texts printed on the front.

Kitten tote bag is adorned pink kitten prints and “IT NEEDED TO GIVE EVERYTHING” lettering on one side.

It’s Giving logo tee can be availed for $35. This royal blue tee is decorated with “It’s Giving” lettering on the chest, which is done with pink glitter.

It’s Giving Repeat shorts are priced at $40. These blue meshed shorts are decorated with repeated prints of “It’s Giving.”

It’s Giving Sticker is purchasable for $5 apiece.

It’s Giving socks are offered in two color options: brown and white. Each pair can be availed for $25.

Don’t miss out on preordering your favorites from Doja Cat’s “It’s Giving” clothing and accessories collection. Ranging from $5 and $70, the complete assortment is available on itsgivingwebsite.com. Readers are advised to sign up to the website for quick updates on the later drops of Woman singer.

