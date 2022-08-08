"I’m rich, I’m fine": Doja Cat reacts to worried fans after singer shaves off head and eyebrows

American rapper and singer Doja Cat recently shaved off her head and eyebrows. The Woman singer has now responded to worried fans. In a separate Instagram Live session, the artist addressed her concerned fans. She said:

“I’m rich, I’m fine. ‘Just the whole ‘are you ok queen?’ sh*t makes me want to rip my…I guess the hair that I have left out and that would be my pubics.”

In a separate clip, the singer said:

“It’s funny to me that people are in any way shocked or taken aback by me being bald.”

She noted that she has built her music career on doing things that are strange or unexpected. The singer gave the example of releasing the song titled Mooo!, which went viral in 2018.

"i just want my fans to not be afraid to do whatever they wanna do" - doja cat yesterday by ig live



Doja Cat, who revealed her shaved head on Instagram, said:

“What is the use of having hair if you’re not going to wear it out? I don’t even sport it, so I’m shaving it off. There’s no point. I’ve never felt so happy, like…it’s very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me.”

Netizens react to Doja Cat shaving off her head and eyebrows

Several netizens took to Twitter to comment about the rapper shaving her head. Some fans noted that she is doing better than most. Some netizens also compared her to Britney Spears, who shaved her head in 2007.

So y'all are bullying Doja cat for not living up to social standards? For being different? Big L I tell you

how to piss off the internet

RULE 1: be Doja Cat

Doja Cat, known for her unique hairstyles, is tired of wigs

Doja Cat is known for her unique hairstyles and wigs. However, the singer noted that she was not very comfortable wearing her wigs. In the Instagram video, she said that her wigs would slide and peel off her head. The rapper also shared how she felt during those times,

“I remember feeling so exhausted from working out. I’d be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing.”

She also emphasized the importance of her decision to shave her head, saying that she never really liked her hair:

"I just can't believe that it took me this long to be like, 'Shave your f**king head,'" she said. "I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway. I, like, don't like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I've ever been like, 'This is cool.' I just do not like to have hair."

More about the artist

Doja Cat, whose original name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is an American rapper and singer. She started making music as a teenager and released it on Soundcloud. The artist released her debut studio album in 2018, with her 2018 single Mooo! gaining viral success.

Soon after, she released her second studio album titled Hot Pink, followed by her third album titled Planet Her, which was released in 2021. The album featured top 10 singles including Kiss Me More (featuring SZA), Need to Know, and Woman.

Doja Cat has achieved various accolades throughout the years. They include one Grammy Award from eleven nominations, five Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and three MTV Video Music Awards.

