What happened to Doja Cat? Singer reveals she might have "some bad news" after tonsil surgery

Days after the Billboard Music Awards, Doja Cat (in a detailed tweet) revealed that she had to undergo tonsil surgery as she had developed an abscess. The singer addressed her fans and said that she had some bad news for them.

Doja Cat tweeted:

goggels ;o @DojaCat dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is fucked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon. dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is fucked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon.

The singer, who was spotted vaping and taking a few sips from her drink before her speech at the BBMAs, further explained:

"My tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking f**kin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long."

Doja Cat says she is going to quit vaping for a while

Doja Cat took a drag from her vape before going on stage to receive her Bliilboard award (Image via Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old singer elaborated on her ordeal by noting that her condition got worse due to vaping.

She wrote:

"Then i started getting a nasty a** growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today. "

goggels ;o @DojaCat he poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok. he poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok.

The singer also replied to some of her followers and noted that she would try and get her tonsils removed very soon.

She reassured her fans that she would also quit vaping for a while:

"its like imagine all that wierd poisonous s**t in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat like f**k that. im hella young.”

Doja Cat explains why she took a few sips of her drink at the BBMAs

Doja Cat was spotted chugging a drink at the BBMAs before going on stage for her acceptance speech. In an interview with ET online she mentioned that she did so because she was unaware and did not expect to win the award.

She said:

“I’m briefed on things, like there’s things that I know, like when I’m nominated and things like that. But my mind is in other places. Like, ‘Oh my god, Janet Jackson is 10 feet away from me.’ And ‘Oh my god, Mary J. Blige has also been 10 feet away from me for the last... How long have we been here?’ And so my mind is on everything else.”

She further added:

"So I was shocked, and I ran up. And I was like, 'I need something.' Because I felt like my first speech was flat, a little bit? I don't know. But it was great. It was amazing."

Doja won the award for the Top R&B Album for her 2021 release, Planet Her, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and has spent a total of 46 weeks on the chart so far. She also won in the Top R&B Female Artist and Top R&B Artist categories.

Edited by Siddharth Satish