×
Create
Notifications

Billboard Music Awards 2022: Netizens mock Doja Cat for vaping prior to accepting ‘Top R&B Album’ award 

Doja Cat stopped to smoke her vape before accepting the award at the Billboard Music Awards (Image via @dojacat/Instagram and @ken88/YouTube )
Doja Cat stopped to smoke her vape before accepting the award at the Billboard Music Awards (Image via @dojacat/Instagram and @ken88/YouTube )
Esha Singh
Esha Singh
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 16, 2022 03:02 PM IST
Feature

Doja Cat won two categories at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 on Sunday, May 15. The Woman singer bagged the awards for her album Planet Her, winning in Top Rhythm and Blues Album and Top Rhythm and Blues Female Artist categories.

However, her fans are talking more about what she did before getting up on the stage than the awards she won.

youtube-cover

Doja Cat stopped to take a few sips of her drink and vape

Doja Cat had a slight laugh right after her name was called by the award presenters, Dixie D'Amelio and Dove Cameron. As the audience around Doja stood up to give her a standing ovation, the singer felt the need to calm her nerves. She quickly bent down to take short sips of her drink and a quick puff at her vape.

She then threw the vape on the ground in complete Doja-style before walking toward the stage.

Numerous fans watching the show took to Twitter to share their views on the unusual scene. Some found the action hilarious and iconic, while many others joked about it.

the way doja cat took a hit and threw the vape on the floor at the BMMAs HAHAHAHAHA
One thing about Doja cat is she gon throw that mf vape wherever she at 😂😂😂
Not Doja Cat drinking some juice and pulling some vape before going on that stage to collect her award. So unique. So Iconic! 😫🤌🏼#BBMAs2022 #Doja

Many mentioned that this was not the first time Doja Cat flung her vape before getting up on an award show stage. Many joked, saying that the vape suffers from violence.

@dojaclouds @DojaCat that vape going through it
@dojaclouds @DojaCat the vape after being aggressively thrown every ceremony: https://t.co/7bWOQdh9RX
@DojaCat how many times did you throw your vape
@DojaNews @DojaCat If the vape could talk, doja would be in jail.
@DojaNews @dojacatshusban @DojaCat That vape been through a lot. She done threw it so many times😭😭😭

One user even mentioned that someone should create a compilation of all the times Doja has slung away her vape.

Someone needs to make a compilation of all the times Doja has thrown that pink vape

She did something similar right before accepting her Grammy award for the song Kiss Me More, her collaborative hit with SZA.

The Grammys:Doja Cat running to the Grammy stage from the bathroom to receive her Grammy Award, with SZA hopping on the Grammy stage with crutches.So hilarious LOL#Grammys #Grammys2022 https://t.co/6zjfwMoen8

Many mocked her for always carrying around her vape and said that she has an addiction.

Doja Cat earned a stan for being a vape addict
@DojaNews @DojaCat Let the vape go
Doja cat and that vape 😭
doja cat and that goddamn vape💀
@DojaNews @DojaCat Stop the vape… I be seeing commercials and it’s not good @DojaCat ….
Dear father lord God, I pray that you free the good sis Doja Cat from the shackle of the Vape pen. Amen twitter.com/dojanews/statu…

One user pointed out that the vape could be helping her with anxiety.

@dojaclouds @DojaCat I have to say I love my vape too. It takes my anxiety away quick. 🥰

The singer has been vocal about her rough past and has shared how she had addiction issues and terrible eating habits before her success. In an Instagram live stream, she shared that she had to live with little to no money, couch surfing at friends' and partners' houses.

In an interview, she told Rolling Stone that she was once addicted to cigarettes. And later gave up on cigarettes to smoke acid but gave up after a bad trip. She revealed:

“Acid was a wonderful experience for me, but I felt I didn’t need it after a while. My last trip was a bad trip, but it made me quit a lot of my habits."

She told another journalist:

“I don’t crave many things other than this stupid thing. That’s pretty much it. Chocolate, s*x, and vape.”

Doja Cat's Billboard Music Awards outfit was unique as ever

The singer showed up to BBMA 2022 in yet another unconventional piece. She wore a black, angular Schiaparelli gown with an open front. Her chest was covered in a sheer beige wrap and golden pasties. Agent Provocateur designs the gold metallic pasties.

Also Read Article Continues below

For accessories, Doja picked a gold metallic purse shaped like the planet Saturn and ear-shaped earrings adorned with numerous other earrings. She wore golden nail covers on her fingers and shoes in the shape of golden feet with silver toenails.

Edited by Suchitra

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी