Billboard Music Awards 2022: Netizens mock Doja Cat for vaping prior to accepting ‘Top R&B Album’ award 

Doja Cat won two categories at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 on Sunday, May 15. The Woman singer bagged the awards for her album Planet Her, winning in Top Rhythm and Blues Album and Top Rhythm and Blues Female Artist categories.

However, her fans are talking more about what she did before getting up on the stage than the awards she won.

Doja Cat stopped to take a few sips of her drink and vape

Doja Cat had a slight laugh right after her name was called by the award presenters, Dixie D'Amelio and Dove Cameron. As the audience around Doja stood up to give her a standing ovation, the singer felt the need to calm her nerves. She quickly bent down to take short sips of her drink and a quick puff at her vape.

She then threw the vape on the ground in complete Doja-style before walking toward the stage.

Numerous fans watching the show took to Twitter to share their views on the unusual scene. Some found the action hilarious and iconic, while many others joked about it.

hello there 🦭 @Jaysees_U the way doja cat took a hit and threw the vape on the floor at the BMMAs HAHAHAHAHA the way doja cat took a hit and threw the vape on the floor at the BMMAs HAHAHAHAHA

Dreww Gloub(ur)man @ken_dahl_baby97 One thing about Doja cat is she gon throw that mf vape wherever she at One thing about Doja cat is she gon throw that mf vape wherever she at 😂😂😂

MA LE BO🇱🇸🇮🇳 @Melo_Malebo 🤌🏼

#BBMAs2022 #Doja Not Doja Cat drinking some juice and pulling some vape before going on that stage to collect her award. So unique. So Iconic!🤌🏼 Not Doja Cat drinking some juice and pulling some vape before going on that stage to collect her award. So unique. So Iconic! 😫🤌🏼#BBMAs2022 #Doja

Many mentioned that this was not the first time Doja Cat flung her vape before getting up on an award show stage. Many joked, saying that the vape suffers from violence.

🤎death🤎 @dojascrack @DojaCat how many times did you throw your vape @DojaCat how many times did you throw your vape

One user even mentioned that someone should create a compilation of all the times Doja has slung away her vape.

Jedi Cat @DojaVader Someone needs to make a compilation of all the times Doja has thrown that pink vape Someone needs to make a compilation of all the times Doja has thrown that pink vape

She did something similar right before accepting her Grammy award for the song Kiss Me More, her collaborative hit with SZA.

Media On Blast @mediaonblast



Doja Cat running to the Grammy stage from the bathroom to receive her Grammy Award, with SZA hopping on the Grammy stage with crutches.

So hilarious LOL



#Grammys The Grammys:Doja Cat running to the Grammy stage from the bathroom to receive her Grammy Award, with SZA hopping on the Grammy stage with crutches.So hilarious LOL #Grammys 2022 The Grammys:Doja Cat running to the Grammy stage from the bathroom to receive her Grammy Award, with SZA hopping on the Grammy stage with crutches.So hilarious LOL#Grammys #Grammys2022 https://t.co/6zjfwMoen8

Many mocked her for always carrying around her vape and said that she has an addiction.

artist 19 @givemeachance Doja Cat earned a stan for being a vape addict Doja Cat earned a stan for being a vape addict

Jeth @Jethx Doja cat and that vape Doja cat and that vape 😭

HARRYS HOUSE IS COMING @Momrryloverlol doja cat and that goddamn vape doja cat and that goddamn vape💀

One user pointed out that the vape could be helping her with anxiety.

ImLikeMsCatJusTheRealKitten💕🍑😻 @SondraFaye1987 @dojaclouds @DojaCat I have to say I love my vape too. It takes my anxiety away quick. 🥰 @dojaclouds @DojaCat I have to say I love my vape too. It takes my anxiety away quick. 🥰

The singer has been vocal about her rough past and has shared how she had addiction issues and terrible eating habits before her success. In an Instagram live stream, she shared that she had to live with little to no money, couch surfing at friends' and partners' houses.

In an interview, she told Rolling Stone that she was once addicted to cigarettes. And later gave up on cigarettes to smoke acid but gave up after a bad trip. She revealed:

“Acid was a wonderful experience for me, but I felt I didn’t need it after a while. My last trip was a bad trip, but it made me quit a lot of my habits."

She told another journalist:

“I don’t crave many things other than this stupid thing. That’s pretty much it. Chocolate, s*x, and vape.”

Doja Cat's Billboard Music Awards outfit was unique as ever

The singer showed up to BBMA 2022 in yet another unconventional piece. She wore a black, angular Schiaparelli gown with an open front. Her chest was covered in a sheer beige wrap and golden pasties. Agent Provocateur designs the gold metallic pasties.

For accessories, Doja picked a gold metallic purse shaped like the planet Saturn and ear-shaped earrings adorned with numerous other earrings. She wore golden nail covers on her fingers and shoes in the shape of golden feet with silver toenails.

Edited by Suchitra