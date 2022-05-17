Billboard Music Awards 2022 red carpet: 5 best-dressed women and what they wore

The Billboard Music Awards, one of the most prestigious music awards, were broadcast live on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Viewers witnessed performers who won big at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, but also saw celebrities who were lauded for their attire on the Red Carpet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards necessitates a sense of personal style and a dash of flamboyance. Bold silhouettes, brilliant hues, and unique styles are essential for celebrities. The theatrical aspects of the outfit are one thing that the unconventional red carpet endorses.

Fashion worn by top celebraties are expected to be of cutting edge nature. And quite amazingly, this sartorial tradition continued in 2022 as well. The never-boring red carpet was celebrity-packed with attendees from Becky G, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Annita, DJ Khaled, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more stepping onto the BBMA’s red carpet in the shade.

Top 5 Best-Dressed Women at the Billboard Music Awards 2022

1) Doja Cat in unconventional Schiaparelli

Kiss Me More singer, Doja Cat paraded another unorthodox look at the Billboard Music Awards, 2022. The Grammy winner shocked the onlookers by going topless for the star-studded red carpet.

Doja Cat bared it all with only $110 gold Vanna nipple pasties. She wore a beautiful Schiaparelli gown courtesy of Daniel Roseberry featuring sheer bodice and a tan tulle train.

She accessorized her attire with ear-shaped Schiaparelli earrings and Fall Winter 2022 black satin pumps, which featured golden toes with silver nails and a silk faille bow. She further exaggerated her ensemble with a saturnian gold purse and Bijules Jewelry rings.

Doja styled her locks in a perky ponytail with baby hair swoops, courtesy of hairstylist Jared 'JStayReady' Henderson. Lastly, she kept her makeup look glamorous with a fully countoured face and foxy eyes.

2) Kylie Jenner in Balmain

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott showed up at the Billboard Music Awards' red carpet making this one of their rarest couple appearance at events. The back-on couple made an exception and attented with their first-born daughter Stormi, 4, in Las Vegas.

Kylie, Scott, and Stormi posed affectionately on the red carpet together as a family. The cosmetic mogul wore a floor-length body-fitting dress by Balmain. The long-sleeved figure-hugging dress was in a cool gray hue in a graphic print. The dress lent the illusion of being see-through and showed off her famous form-fitting curves, but was completely covered up.

She accessorized her look with minimal gold jewelry with bracelet cuffs and a pair of matching heels, all from Balmain. The floor-length optical illusion dress comes from the label's fall winter 2022 collection.

The pair's daughter, Stormi Webster wore an all-white outfit with a one-shoulder design in a mini dress cut from Rick Owens. She wore a pair of matching high-top sneakers from the label.

3) Megan Fox in David Koma

Megan Fox attended the Billboard Music Awards 2022 to support her beau turned husband at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Jennifer's Body star donned a plunging neckline gown by David Koma.

The black gown featured a thigh-high slit revealing her toned legs. The dress also featured built-in gloves. The sultry fit was paired with a pair of elbow-length black and silver gloves which had a crystal rhinestone floral motif on the shoulders. She completed her look with a pair of crystal clear platform heels.

The star also showed off her bangs as she wore her long locks in a straight style, cascading down her back. As for makeup look, she put on a smoky eye with winged liner and a lovely slick of matte nude lip. The couple wore matching manicures for the event.

4) Megan Thee Stallion in Mugler

Megan Thee Stallion rocked the red carpet of Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, donning a sandy halter top and miniskirt on Sunday. The 27 year old rapper wore a revealing beige and brown outfit courtesy of Mugler at the awards ceremony.

Megan, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, won the award for Top Rap Female Artist during the ceremony hosted by Sean Diddy. Megan's dual-tone crop top featured cut-out details and a small ombre styled train which floated beside her.

She completed her look with a pair of open-toed stilettos with black ankle straps in a collar-heel fashion. For glam, Megan opted for a natural beauty look with full smokey eye makeup, thick lashes, and a slick of dark pink lipstick. She styled her dark locks in a middle parting straight look.

She accessorized her outfit with several rings, matching toe rings, and a large chunky bracelet. This year's Billboard Music Awards also marked the top rap female artist's debut performance at the event.

5) Anitta in Fendace

Brazilian artist Anitta was selected as the presenter for the Billboard Music Awards 2022, and she was sure to dress like it. The Envolver singer wore a glitzy gown from the newly debuted Fendi x Versace's Fendace line.

She wore a shimmering pink chainmail floor-length dress. The dress was stamped with giant Fendace logos, with both "F" and Versace monogram prints. The dress featured a flaterring scoop neckline and back. She accessorized her look with chunky diamond hoop earrings and a tennis necklace.

She completed her look with a pair of subtle blue heels and tasteful yet minimal jewelry. The gown is still available on Versace's official website for a price of $38,975.

The blue Italian crafted heels were 4.3 inches from Jimmy Choo, which were covered in satin and featured a gold ankle strap chain with hook fastening. The exact chain continues across the feet as they accentuate the blue straps. A square-shaped toe with a matching blue strap across the toe finishes the look.

The Billboard Music Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and televised on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, with live streaming available on Peacock. The event's winners have already been announced, with Drake taking home 5 awards, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West taking home 6 awards each. Korean pop group BTS won 3 awards and other top nominees include Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and Dua Lipa.

