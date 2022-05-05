Fendi x Versace: Release date, where to buy, and more about the Fendace collection

Donatelle Versace and Kim Jones, creative directors of two of the largest luxury brands in the world, are celebrating their friendship through a Versace x Fendi collaboration called Fendace, The Swap. The dynamic duo first premiered the collection during Milan Fashion Week in September 2021.

Both labels have referred to the collection as a full-on creative swap, which is an exciting prospect for fashion enthusiasts. The collection is set to release on May 12, 2022 on the e-commerce stores of both brands alongside a new dedicated communication campaign. The collection, featuring handbags, jewelry and sneakers, will include items for both men and women.

More about the upcoming Fendi x Versace Fendace collection

the upcoming Fendi x Versace collection ( Image via Fendi)

The Fendace collection includes two separate lines of reimagined classic silhouettes, allowing the creative directors to impose their vision on each other's label. To simplify, the Fendi by Versace line is designed by Donatelle while the Versace by Fendi line is designed by Jones.

The collection includes logo stamps, gold ornates, and gorgeous, textured clothing for both men and women as featured in the Pre-Fall 2022 lineup. In a press release made by Fendi, Creative Director Kim Jones commented on the collaboration:

“It’s a swap rather than a collaboration and, most of all, it is done out of friendship. It is the beauty of togetherness after time apart and a celebration of women who have inspired me so much."

Donatella Versace, Chief Creative Officer at Versace, agreed with Jones in her own statement.

“The campaign captures the same sense of friendship and energy we had when we were designing the collection. Kim is a visionary designer and innovator. To me, Fendace will always mean love.”

What to expect from the iconic collection?

The Versace line will feature the brand's signature items like safety pins, bold baroque\-print dresses, swimsuits, tops and even fake furs featuring Fendi squares and the Versace print. The Medusa head totes in the line might just be the fan-favorite.

The Fendi collection will feature short minis covered in the Fendi logo, denim pantsuits, bell-bottoms, mesh dresses, peekabos, baguettes, safety pins, silver gowns, and shimmering long gowns.

The Fendace collection's advertising campaign, shot by Steven Meisel and filmmaker Alec Maxwell, will be presented across two celebratory videos, each capturing a cast of supermodels.

Models Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai, Lina Sang, Adut Aketch, Amar Akway, and Anja Rubik will seen trying to enter the Fendace nightclub wearing outfits from the swap-collaboration when they are come across two unusual bouncers at the door, namely Kristen McMenamy and Naomi Campbell.

The collection will be available for purchase via a series of pop-ups and global events in London, New York, Dubai, Paris, Los Angeles, and Tokyo, among other places.

Notably, the collection will be divided between the Versace and Fendi stores, both online and offline. Fendi will be presenting the Versace by Fendi collection, and the Versace stores will be presenting Fendi by Versace collection. The joint collection will be available in both stores.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee