Where to buy Vans x Emma Mulholland On Holiday collection? Price and more details explored 

California-based renowned skateboarding label, Vans, has joined forces with the Australian label, Emma Mulholland on Holiday to launch clothing, footwear, and accessories. The duo worked on contemporary designs and playful styles to extend your summer vacation glow.

The latest Vans x Emma Mulholland ''EM On Holiday capsule collection'' is easily purchasable from the online stores of both partnering labels. With the prices varying from $14 to $120, this collaborative range is also accessible online from retail vendors like HBX.

Vans x EM On Holiday collection offers footwear and assorted apparels

The gender-fluid range marries the holiday-ready look of the clothing line with the skateboarding-inspired designs of Vans. The Sk8-Hi Tapered, with a green and white checkerboard pattern on the upper, and a lilac floral slip-on are among the footwear options in the collection. The Old Skool is also given a denim makeover, with the pink Decon Slide rounding out the footwear collection.

Hoodies with matching cycle shorts, overalls, and t-shirts featuring Emma Mulholland on Holiday's recognizable patterns are among the collaboration's ready-to-wear styles. In a news statement, the label's creator Emma Mulholland expressed her joy, saying:

"We are very excited to be collaborating with Vans. We wanted the shoes to encapsulate both brands and pulled from our signature prints and colorways. The shoes will take you on Holiday no matter where you wear them."

Footwear pieces offered under the collaborative lineup

1) With playful checkerboard designs and lateral graphics inspired by tropical licence plates, the EM On Holiday Sk8-Hi Tapered keeps the holiday vibes going. This classic high-top shoe has a thinner and more fitted form than the standard Vans Sk8-Hi, adding to its undeniably classic appearance. Its look is completed by double laces, deconstructed suede, canvas uppers, and trademark rubber waffle outsoles. The shoe can be availed for $105.

2) EM On Holiday Old Skool sports fanciful creative rainbow eyelets and a debossed flowery pattern at the heel. This distinctive side-stripe shoe features muted blues, traces of delicate lavender, and a characteristic vintage flare.Its original silhouette is preserved by plush padded collars, reinforced toe caps, and distinctive rubber waffle outsoles. Priced at $100.

3) EM On Holiday Classic Slip-canvas' uppers come embellished with playful chenille floral stitching. This classic slip-on shoe also has a muted checkerboard design on the sidewalls and slight contrast embroidery for a vintage vibe. Plush plush collars, elastic side embellishments, and distinctive rubber waffle outsoles keep Vans' iconic silhouette. It will cost you $85.

4) The Slip-On Old Skool Sk8-Hi Decon Slide comes next. This sandal features UltraCush Lite midsole for all-day comfort, as well as stylish debossed labeling for a refined, classic fit.

Apparel and accessories released by the collab

1) EM On Holiday Sock keeps the holiday spirit going with its charming floral jacquard design.This high crew sock has a frilly edge, a distinct green and pink color combination, and collab branding on the footbed to give the design a distinct classic touch. Priced at $14.

2) The quirky allover graphic on EM On Holiday Overall is inspired by old travel posters. This workwear-inspired overall is made of cotton canvas and has traditional carpenter-style pockets, novelty stitch accents, metal closures, and a branding patch in the front pocket for a truly retro look. It will cost you $89.50.

3) The EM On Holiday Mini Tee keeps the charm going with a fanciful vintage floral screen design on the center front. The thick cotton jersey used to make this short-sleeve mini-t-shirt is embellished with overlock stitching, which adds to its distinct appearance. Priced at $34.50.

4) The EM On Holiday Legging Shorts puts a unique spin on classic checkerboard fabric and pieced structure. This pair of leggings shorts has a distinct style with a defined classy verve. Marked at $39.50. This legging short also has a logo screen print at the leg and plenty of stretch.

5) The playful allover graphic on one side of the EM On Holiday Reversible Foundry Jacket is once again heavily influenced by the old travel posters. This reversible fashion puffer jacket with an all-over print has a durable water repellent coating to keep you dry in unpredictable wet conditions. It also has an elongated neck, cubical quilting, welt pockets, and an emblem on the left chest.

6) The EM On Holiday Long Sleeve BFF Tee keeps the vacation vibes going with a unique retro look and fanciful floral screen patterns on the front and sleeves.This t-shirt has a cozy BFF fit and is constructed of a strong cotton jersey. Priced at $39.50.

7) The EM On Holiday Hoodie features a one-of-a-kind blend of materials and designs for a contemporary take on the traditional hooded sweatshirt. The raised design is enhanced by novel twin drawcords with metal eyelets and an embroidered central front.

The sleeves, hood, and front pouch pockets of this extra-large sweatshirt are made of checkerboard jacquard terrycloth, while the body is made of a smooth brushed back fleece. It can be availed for $89.50.

8) This checkerboard crossbody purse is made of a fleece and terrycloth blend and has a genuine vintage style. Its additional standout features include flexible straps, an outside zipped pocket, metal fasteners, and novelty beaded zipper pulls. Marked at $52.

Readers can easily fetch collaborative footwear and clothing items from the e-commerce stores of Vans and Emma Mulholland On Holiday.

