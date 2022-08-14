Where to buy Vans UltraRange VR3 shoes? Price and more details explored 

The American skateboarding and lifestyle wear label is upgrading its footwear selection with a brand-new Vans UltraRange VR3 sneaker collection. With its latest sustainable range, the label is making an attempt to bring more ecologically sound items to the sneaker market.

The newly launched Vans UltraRange VR3 sneakers are easily purchasable from the brand’s official e-commerce store. With a retail price tag of $120 per pair, the footwear pieces are offered in two fresh color options, dubbed “Chive” and “Cobblestone.” Interested buyers can also check the in-store availability of these pairs on the brand’s website.

Vans UltraRange VR3 are offered in Chive and Cobblestone colorways

Take a closer look at the Chive colorway (Image via Vans.com)

Vans is currently considered to be a symbol of skating and surf culture. The majority of people are familiar with and lust after its incessantly fashionable shoes, but emerging fans are praising the company for yet another reason: its environmental objectives. The label recently established challenging sustainability goals in an effort to lessen its overall footprint.

By cutting greenhouse gas emissions, getting rid of single-use plastics from its packaging, and extending the lifespan of its goods by 2030, the skateboarding label is now committed to a low-carbon tomorrow.

The brand envisions that by 2030, four of its main CO2 emitters, namely cotton, rubber, polyester, and leather, will be recyclable, renewable, or supplied sustainably. Its latest "VR3" commitment supports this objective.

The description of the sustainable Vans UltraRange VR3 shoe designs on the brand’s web page reads:

“Every little bit of the UltraRange re-thought, re‑engineered, and re-built with sustainability in mind, because how we get there is just as important as where we’re going.”

According to Vans' official website, these new designs are composed by 50% organic cotton, 34% recyled PET,14% recycled nylon, and 2% spandex. Both the colorways adhere to stringent material standards to guarantee that at least 30% of the shoe's composition is derived from renewable and repurposed resources. This sneaker is intended to produce less waste than Vans' typical cut-and-sew footwear.

Take a detailed look at the Cobblestone sneakers (Image via Vans.com)

They are constructed with knitted uppers featuring cement designs that match the rough midsole of the shoe. The Vans sidestripe is presented in a clean white color that matches the insignia on the tongue tag.

The characteristic tiny branding tags are also added right next to the eyelets. Ultimately, these eyelets and tongue areas are finished off with similar lace fasteners for the two colorblockings. Furthermore, the matching heel pull tabs add more detail to the shoe's backside.

Moreover, the EcoCush midsole of the shoe has undergone re-engineering to include a minimum of 50% biobased EVA foam that is primarily sourced from plant-based sources. The shoe also has Vans' brand-new EcoWaffle rubber, constructed from ethically sourced rubber.

InvesterenNL @AngelInvestNL Vans introduceert The New UltraRange VR3: de volgende stap richting duurzame schoenen dlvr.it/SWR0kT Vans introduceert The New UltraRange VR3: de volgende stap richting duurzame schoenen dlvr.it/SWR0kT https://t.co/SVdszgnTfq

The company described its truly innovative EcoWaffle rubber compound as:

“Our all new EcoWaffle Rubber compound is made with responsibly sourced natural rubber (instead of petroleum derived synthetic rubber) from sources that follow proven ethical and sustainable practices minimizing harm and positively benefit the natural and social ecosystems they operate in.”

Don't pass up the brand-new Vans UltraRange VR3 sneakers, which retail for $120 a pair. Purchases can be made at the brand's online and physical locations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal