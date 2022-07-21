Where to buy Sailor Moon x Vans Old Skool Overt CC sneakers: Release date and more details explored

In recent weeks, Vans has released multiple collaborative works with Stranger Things, Anderson Paak, Joe Freshgoods, Adsum, Blends and more.

The brand is now once again joining forces with the anime Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon for its latest release — a reinterpreted version of the iconic Old Skool Overt CC.

The new version of the sneakers will be released on July 22, 2022. They will be available for purchase in the skateboarding apparel company's online stores and other affiliated merchants.

Vans Old Skool Overt CC receives Sailor Moon makeup with black overlays

Vans and Sailor Moon debuted a clothing and footwear collection in two installments in June this year. The items were graphic-heavy, as they were loaded with prints of Sailor Moon as well as other notable characters like Luna and Artemis.

The two partners have now revamped the popular Old Skool Overt CC silhouette from the skateboarding apparel brand’s catalog.

The uppers of the sneakers are fashioned with black suede and leather. The shoes are also detailed with pink and yellow embroidery that makes them stand out.

Starting with the forefoot, the toe caps are made using tumbled black leather that is accentuated with the brand's trademark Checkerboard patterns.

The eyestays are also adorned with similar check patterns, which are placed on top of the black suede underlays. The eyelets have tiny metallic rings for a sleek finish.

What’s more, the black textile tongue flaps are adorned with whimsical motifs inspired by the anime. Pink "Off the Walls" branding is also stitched on the tongue tabs.

The sneakers have ribbon-like satiny black laces, along with Sailor Moon’s bowtie on top. The laces are secured with Usagi Tsukino’s transformation brooches.

One lateral side of the sneakers is stamped with Sailor Moon graphics, while the other has Luna graphics. The collars are perfectly made, with black suedes on the outside and similar black textiles on the inner linings. The footbed has graphic insoles that display the "Off the Walls" branding.

On the rear side, the heel counters are made with black leather that is adorned with the anime’s Japanese title in pink. The shoes are finished off with broad black midsoles that are glued to the pink outer soles units underneath.

The pink stitches, which are highlighted all over the black uppers of these sneakers, give the sneakers a neat and detailed look.

Those interested in the new Old Skool Overt CC sneakers can buy them from Vans' select retailers and online store from July 22, 2022 onwards.

Fans can sign up to the skateboarding apparel brand’s website to get the price details of this release. They can also sign up if they want to receive quick updates on upcoming drops.

