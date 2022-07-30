Where to buy One Block Down x Vans Classic Slip-on capsule collection? Price and more details explored 

Recently, the renowned streetwear store One Block Down in Milan joined forces with the well-known skateboarding label Vans to create a special capsule collection. The dynamic duo is working closely on the three-piece shoe collection, which includes three enticing hues of Classic Slip-on footwear design. They named their latest collaborative work "Dog Days."

The One Block Down x Vans Classic "Dog Days" Slip-on collection is easily purchasable from the official shopping website of the Italian label. These chic shoe designs are available in three color combinations, dubbed "Bonfire," "Caution," and "Grass," and have a set price of $167.08 per pair. This super-limited edition is restricted to only 107 pairs, which makes it even more exclusive.

One Block Down x Vans Slip-on arrives with red, yellow, and green overlays

Take a look at the three colorways offered under One Block Down's collaborative Dog Days capsule collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

There is an abundance of popular streetwear and sneaker shops all across Europe, like One Block Down, which is based in Milan, Italy. The Italian company is well known for frequently taking part in joint footwear ventures. Continuing along similar lines, the streetwear boutique recently debuted its latest bespoke Slip-On "Dog Days" capsule with Vans.

In the latter half of the 1970s, the skateboarding label debuted its now-iconic checkerboard slip-on. One of the co-founders spotted children painting the white rubber foxing on their shoes with a similar two-tone grid, which led to the creation of the pattern. The company eventually formed canvas uppers for their sneakers with a checkerboard pattern, cementing a subcultural heritage that still exists today.

One Block Down has hand-customized a small run of Vans' checkerboard slip-ons, drawing design cues from the DIY roots of the design. They come hand-decorated in three hues, namely "Caution," "Bonfire," and "Grass."

The collaborative Slip-on description on the boutique’s official web page reads,

“This unique hand-made customization of the iconic Vans Classic Slip-On, crafted by One Block Down, features an incredibly intricate technique that is executed by hand. Each pair is overlaid with scores of precisely placed beads. Every bead is carefully applied in an exacting manner to follow the lines of the iconic checkerboard pattern faultlessly.”

The label’s description further mentioned how precisely each pair was designed with 10 hours spent on each pair.

“The work is carried out in Italy with 10 hours to complete one single shoe. The model also features a label with the Vans logo and the original waffle sole that guarantees greater grip.”

On the upper, extremely precise beading that follows the contours of the checkerboard patterns has been applied to lay down exquisite sets of beads. The hand-applied beads' dual-toned luster is reflected when light hits them from below. Last but not least, the customary Vans pull tabs are prominent on the lateral sides of the uppers, along with the skateboarding brand labeling on the insoles, executed in black.

The limited-edition piece capsule arrived exclusively on the streetwear boutique’s e-commerce store on July 29, 2022, at 9.00 am CET. Get your hands on these footwear pieces before they sell out. These intricately crafted designs retail for $167.08.

