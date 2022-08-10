Where to buy Stone Island Stellina Fall/Winter 2022 collection? Price and more details explored 

The Italian men's fashion brand Stone Island recently introduced its latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Dubbed "Stellina," the newly developed apparel lineup fuses recycled materials with the label's original PrimaLoft insulation technology. Crewneck tees, hoodies, pants, outerwear jackets, and more are included in this collection.

The all-new Stone Island Stellina FW22 collection is readily purchasable from the brand's e-commerce website. The price of this assortment ranges from $183 to $1,195.

Stone Island Stellina Autumn 2022 apparel collection made with PrimaLoft insulation technology

Jackets are offered in different color options (Image via StoneIsland.com)

Stone Island has continued its pattern of merging elegant lines with urban performance through the launch of its current Stellina line, which comes shortly after the debut of its Shadow Project Fall/Winter 2022 line.

The fashion label wrote about the latest FW22 collection,

“A series of garments branded with the small star embroidery, a recurring feature in past collections, now typifying a range of products with clean lines and urban performance.”

The most recent offering includes a variety of essentials, including jumpers, polo t-shirts, trousers, and wool beanies. This design element has appeared in previous collections regularly. This season's essential outerwear items are made from a blend of organic cotton and repurposed nylon Tela, producing a light canvas woven material with a matte finish and waterproof PrimaLoft insulation performance.

While this season's sweaters have been created of thick stretch wool, other designs feature an inner layer of PrimaLoft Gold P.U.R.E., an exclusive 100 percent post-consumer recycled mixture.

Each piece features a Stone Island small star symbol on the left cuff, an upright collar, and twin drawstrings at the neckline, contour, and collar.

Items offered under the new all-season apparel collection

Take a look at the items offered under the latest capsule collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

710G2 Stellina O-Cotton/R-Nylon Tela with PrimaLoft insulation technology Jacket can be availed for $1,195. It is offered in Black and Red color options.

440G2 Stellina O-Cotton/R-Nylon Tela with PrimaLoft insulation technology Jacket can be availed for $1,060.

439G2 O-Cotton/R-Nylon Tela with PrimaLoft insulation Jacket can be availed for $973.

502GA Stellina sweatshirt can be bought for $430.

629G5 Stellina half-zipped sweatshirt can be availed for $450.00.

631G5 Stellina sweatshirt can be availed in 7 colorways, namely Red, Blue, Black, Pearl Gray, White, Sage Green, and Dark Teal Green. Each of them will be sold for $328.

502GA Stellina sweatshirt can be availed for $430, offered in Black and Blue color options.

623G5 Stellina hooded sweatshirt can be bought for $595, available in Dark Teal colorway

622G5 Stellina zipped jacket can be availed for $595. It is offered in Black, Blue, Pearl Gray, and Dark Teal Green.

213G1 Stellina buttoned polo tee can be bought for $183. It is offered in seven color options: White, Red, Black, Blue, Sage green, Dark Teal green, and Pearl Gray.

208G3 Stellina crewneck tee can be availed for $198.00, which is dropped in six color options: White, Red, Black, Blue, Dark Teal green, and Pearl Gray.

650G5 Stellina bottoms can be availed for $465. It is available in four colorways: Black, Blue, Sage Green, and Pearl Gray.

Visit the label's official web page to take a closer look at the innovative Fall/Winter 2022 collection of Stone Island.

