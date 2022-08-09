Where to buy AKNVAS Fall/Winter 2022 collection? Price and more details explored 

AKNVAS, led by Danish designer Christian Juul Nielsen, is moving in the right direction, joining the ranks of a select group of companies that are striving to front the fashion line. The burgeoning men's label has layered on luxurious knitwear for Fall 2022, presenting dramatic yet snug sweaters for the frigid winter months of the following season.

The newly designed AKNVAS Fall/Winter 2022 apparel collection is easily accessible from the online store of the fashion label. The complete range falls somewhere between $350 to $700.

Christian Juul Nielsen, a Danish fashion designer, founded AKNVAS, a cutting-edge modern womenswear line. The brand revolves around cosy knits and eye-catching outerwear. The moniker is a rearrangement of Nielsen's native Danish for "canvas."

The designer currently creates clothing for both men and women and views his line as gender-neutral. The majority of his designer outerwear and pants are incorporated with elastic waistbands to improve their reach and fit various body types. But ultimately, comfort forms the foundation of the brand. For a long time, therefore, Nielsen has been creating soft knits.

The collection’s description on the brand’s official web page says,

“The collection focuses on thoughtful, well-designed, and innovative daywear for discerning and dynamic women. Designed in New York City, the brand creates clothing that moves seamlessly from desk to dinner, with a focus on drape, flattering silhouettes, innovative knits and an elevated palette.”

The brand's well-established esthetic of shape, texture, and vibrant color is expanded upon in the new collection, which includes a variety of wovens that are bulky, interlocking, and billowing.

Continuing to expand, long-sleeved crew neck sweaters made of wool in red, orange, and green shades are ingeniously looped and wefted together. Cowl neck sweaters made of woolen fabric with a black-and-white chevron pattern are also available.

Additionally, modernized leather shorts, padded jacquard vests, and quilted patent leather puffers go nicely with current twists on classic garments like button-down shirts, single-pleat trousers, and long coats.

The brand explains that, the items in the collection were,

Items offered under the new cozy knitwear Fall 2022 lineup

Plush knitwear pullovers and Eve Cargo Pants offered under the collection (Image via AKNVAS)

Cassie Shirt can be availed for $495.

Jules Sweater is priced for $495.

Dilliane Vegan Leather shorts are marked at $350.

Rue Sweater can be availed for $695. It is offered in multiple color options including brown, bold red, and light blue.

Valentin Pants are also introduced in beautiful color selections like lavender and deep red hues. Each of these can be bought for $450.

Jules Open Side Sweater is available for $495.

Sevrine Dress can be availed for $650.

Maddy Knit Dress is marked at $650.

O' Connor Pant can be availed for $395 apiece. It is also dropped in multiple colorways.

Eve Cargo Pants are available for $550 each.

Don’t miss out on the recently launched AKNVAS Autumn 2022 collection, which is readily purchasable from the e-commerce website of the Danish label.

