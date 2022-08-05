Where to buy HYPE. x KFC apparel and accessories collection? Price and more details explored 

Kentucky Fried Chicken, better known as KFC, and the popular street-style fashion brand Just HYPE. have collaborated on an exciting line of clothing and accessories. The duo have created a striking 47-piece capsule collection that pays homage to the food chain's original fried chicken recipe as well as to its heritage.

The wide assortment, which just landed on August 4, 2022, is easily accessible from the fashion label's e-commerce website. Created with KFC’s color schemes, the prices for these brilliantly executed items vary from $25 to $99.

HYPE. x KFC capsule collection celebrates original recipe and heritage statement of food chain

The collection offers varsity jackets, hoodies, and tees (Image via Just HYPE.)

The 47-piece assortment features bralets, leggings sets, hoodies, tees, joggers, reversible jackets, backpacks, bucket hats, panel caps, stainless steel water bottles, and variety bags in different colorways and prints to create everyday mix-and-match styles.

The collab’s description on Just HYPE.’s official web page reads:

“Introducing the all-new, finger lickin’ good HYPE. X KFC capsule collection. Boasting a line of co-branded clothing and accessories celebrating nostalgic brand identifications, perfect for the summer festival season. Featuring exciting designs inspired by the synergies of both brands: tongue-n-cheek interactive messaging and bold heritage statements.”

HYPE. x KFC co-branded leggings, snapback caps, "Bargain Bucket," hats, and oversized comfy clothing sets are also available under the latest collection. Original Recipe pieces loaded with Fried Chicken prints, varying prints of traditional KFC color palettes as well as its household catchphrase "It's Finger Lickin' Good" are utilized to make this exclusive range.

These stylish designs are a nod to catchphrases and KFC's menu that is guided by the supreme secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices.

The collection also includes authentic varsity jackets and tees that trace KFC's history back to The Colonel's first franchise unit in Salt Lake City in 1952.

With co-branded interior lining, button fastening embellishments, and fitting hems and cuffs, this piece is best worn loose.

Drink cups, bargain buckets, and popcorn chicken boxes come to life with repeated prints of fried chicken on the inside and outside.

Items offered under the latest KFC collection

Take a look at the items offered under the latest capsule collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Red Legacy Bomber Jacket can be availed for $99

Red Camouflage Hoodie can be availed for $62.

Red Palm Print Shorts are priced at $37.

It’s Finger Lickin’ Good Black t-shirt is marked at $37.

Black Original Recipe Hoodie can be availed for $62.

Red Tie-dye Hoodie priced for $62.

Black Legacy t-shirt is marked at $37.

Red Palm Print t-shirt is priced for $44.

Black Original Recipe t-shirt is marked at $44.

Black Camouflage t-shirt comes with a $37 price tag.

Red Tie-dye tee is marked at $37.

Black Logo Joggers can be availed for $56.

Co-branded Red Bralet is available for $31.

Black Original Recipe Leggings can be availed for $37.

White Colonel T-shirt is priced at $37.

White Colonel Finger Lickin’ Good T-shirt is available for $37.

Red Camouflage Lightweight Jacket can be availed for $62.

Red Camouflage Joggers are priced at $56.

Red Drawstring Joggers are marked at $50.

Red Drawstring Hoodie is priced at $62.

Black Logo tee is priced at $44.

Black bralet comes with a $31 price tag.

Solid Co-branded Red Leggings are priced at $31.

White Finger Lickin’ Good Joggers are priced at $50.

White Finger Lickin’ Good Hoodie is available for $62.

Red Palm Print Hoodie can be availed for $62.

Black Logo Hoodie is priced for $62.

Red and Black Original Recipe Reversible Jacket is dropped for $81.

Branded Black Leggings are marked at $31.

Red Original Recipe Bottle is being sold for $25.

Original Recipe Variety Bag is available for $50.

White Drink Sidebag is being sold for $37.

White Bucket Bag is available for $44.

Black Original Recipe Bucket Hat is dropped for $31.

Black Original Recipe Panel Cap is priced at $25.

Red Holographic BackPack is available for $50.

Original Recipe BackPack is dropped for $44.

Red Camouflage Backpack can be availed for $44.

The “Original Piece” collection is readily purchasable from the e-commerce website of HYPE. With the prices ranging from $25 to $99, these gender-fluid offerings will perfectly compliment your wardrobe.

