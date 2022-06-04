H&M selects Kehlani for sustainable swimwear campaign: Where to buy, price and more about the collection

H&M just rolled out a new spring swimwear campaign starring the Good Thing vocalist Kehlani. The fashion label’s latest campaign showcased its lively and stylish swimwear designs. The best aspect is that it reflects the brand's environmentally-conscientious approach by employing sustainable materials.

If you're making plans of going to the beach this season, H&M's newest swimwear collection is now live on the brand's e-commerce site, a few of them are also sold via the offline stores of H&M.

Featuring summery colors and patterns, the reasonably priced collection starts with just $5.99 and goes up to $34.99. These stunning swimwear styles are sure to gain you a lot of praise.

Kehlani’s Tangerine is used as H&M’s sustainable swimwear campaign music

Sustainable swimwear collection (Image via H&M)

For their 2022 summer campaign, H&M featured singer-songwriter Kehlani and her creation Tangerine as the music for their campaign film.

The description of this lineup on the H&M’s official website reads:

Story continues below ad

“Dive into our new swimwear collection featuring bikini sets, bandeaus and one-piece swimsuits with sweet '90s energy, from swirl prints and candy colors to wraparound straps and edgy cutouts.”

Kehlani also expressed her enthusiasm for the campaign in the press release, saying:

“I'm absolutely thrilled that "Tangerine" will be featured in H&M's summer swimwear campaign.”

She continued,

“I love it when fashion and music share a vibe. They help each other express style, emotion and personality. So for summer, I'm looking forward to wearing the bright colors from H&M's collection!”

Story continues below ad

The selection encompasses chic style bikini tops, bottoms, swimsuits, bucket hats, and sarongs. Each item is being offered in a number of different colors, allowing you to pick your faves. Indeed, these can be worn in a variety of distinct ways.

Moreover, the collection is also fashioned with recycled polyester, recycled polyamide, and recycled elastane, all of which are in line with the company's objective of employing entirely sustainable or recycled materials by 2030.

Items offered under the sustainable swimwear collection

Story continues below ad

1) The gorgeously colored Padded Triangle bikini top is lined and non-wired, and can be worn in different ways. Narrow ties are added to the back as well as to the rear of the neck. The removable cup inserts are inconvenient as they shape and support the bust. Offered in white, brown, pink-patterned and purple colorways, each piece costs $5.99.

2) The collection was designed to be one that you can mix and match, but if you're into matching sets, the Tie Bikini Bottoms match perfectly with the top above. They will cost you $5.99 apiece. You can choose from pink patterned, purple, white, and brown colorways.

3) This bright purple High Leg Swimsuit features high-cut legs, trendy front cut-outs and shoulder straps that tie at the back of the neck. You can purchase them for $34.99 each.

Story continues below ad

4) Protect your head from the hot summer sun with soft Terry Bucket Hat. It comes in four colors, including cerise pink, bright blue, pristine white, and green. Every hat looks great with embroidered detail at the front. They are priced at $14.99 each.

5) The fully-lined Open Shoulder swimsuit features a trendy asymmetric design. They are available in white and green colors. They arrived with a price tag of $29.99.

6) Love the one-shoulder look? The One-Shoulder Padded Bikini Top is an ideal choice. It is fashioned with double, adjustable, extra-narrow shoulder straps on one shoulder. Lightly padded cups with removable inserts offer better shape and good support. Lastly, no fasteners are added. You can get this in white or brown. Pick them for $17.99 apiece.

Story continues below ad

7) Brazilian Bikini Bottoms are fully-lined bottoms with a high waist as well as a high-cut back. They are available in white, brown, patterned pink and purple colorways. You can purchase them for $12.99 apiece.

8) Three different Sarongs are a part of this swimwear lineup. They’re not available currently, but will be released soon for prices ranging from $7.99 to $24.99.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far