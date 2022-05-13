Knix x Ashley Graham: Where to buy, release date, and more about the lingerie collection

American model Ashley Graham has joined forces with renowned intimate apparel retailer Knix for their latest lingerie designs fashioned with advanced fabric. She has channeled her years of expertise into her most recent endeavor.

The Knix x Ashley Graham exclusive lineup is slated to drop on May 19, 2022. All the dainty pieces will be available for purchase via the e-commerce website of Knix.

The 34-year-old has been endorsing her upcoming collection via various Instagram post and stories, one of which she captioned:

“I am sooo happy I finally get to share my @knix collection with the world!!! I wanted all these pieces to be so beautiful you WANT to show off your straps… Feeling reaaaal good in my @knix… COMING MAY 19 (one week from today !!)”

Knix x Ashley Graham lingerie collection features exquisite mesh designs

Graham's assortment of brassieres, bodysuits, and briefs is a significant deviation for Knix. For the unversed, the label is most recognized for its leak-proof period underpants.

The former Lane Bryant model, therefore, wanted to be confident that the pieces are fashion-forward and profited from her extensive experience, so that the new range does not compromise with utility. She told Vogue:

"What I got nitpicky about were the colors and the silhouettes. I wanted this to be universal, for all the pieces to be beautiful so that no one minds if their strap shows. We started by putting together a gorgeous inspiration board, and the team at Knix just nailed it.”

The collection features tones of blue, brown, and blush pink, alongside basic white and black. Crafted with micro modal fabric and exquisite mesh, the items are wonderfully plush, airy, and naturally breathable.

The intimate lineup is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXXXL++, catering to all body types.

As mentioned earlier, Ashley Graham shared her upcoming designs via multiple IG stories in which she looked stunning wearing a skimpy black bikini top and high-waisted black briefs.

She flaunted her postpartum curves in a copper-toned thin bra and figure-hugging underpants in another post.

What else do we know about Knix?

Knix was established in 2013 by Joanna Griffiths and is now one of the fastest growing retail brands in North America, as well as a global innovator in the apparel sector.

It is an intimate and garment business that sells directly to consumers. Knix is on a path to make it easier for people across the globe to live unashamedly free through advanced designs and a community-first ethos. Every item, promotion, and visual Knix release is linked to this objective, which has been ingrained in the retailer's identity since its inception.

