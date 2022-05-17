Kehlani World Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, locations, dates and more

American singer-songwriter Kehlani has announced the Blue Water Road Trip as a part of the scheduled events for their recently released album. Kehlani will be accompanied by Rico Nasty on the first leg of the tour, while Destin Conrad will join her for the entire duration. The 43-day tour will take place across venues in North America and Europe. It will commence on July 30 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and cover cities including Atlanta, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Honolulu, Hawaii, followed by the European leg of the tour.

Kehlani World Tour Tickets

The tickets for the show will be available starting May 20 at 10:00 am PT through Ticketmaster. A Live Nation presale will occur a day prior on Thursday, May 19.

Kehlani Blue Water Road Trip 2022 Dates

July 30 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

August 01 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater

August 03 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

August 05 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 07 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

August 09 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

August 12 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

August 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann Center

August 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

August 17 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

August 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

August 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

August 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage!

August 26 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

August 28 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

September 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

September 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

September 06 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

September 09 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

September 10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

September 15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 17 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

September 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

September 30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Additional European Dates:

November 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall

November 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

November 21 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinhalle*

November 22 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom*

November 24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

November 26 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer*

November 27 – Munich, Germany – Zenith*

November 29 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique*

November 30 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

December 03 – Tilburg, Netherlands – O13

December 04 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

December 07 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia

December 09 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

December 10 – Birmingham, UK – Academy

December 12 – Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse

More about Kehlani

Kehlani Parrish is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer. She kickstarted her career with the singing group Poplyfe in 2011. They released their first commercial mixtape, Cloud 19, in 2014, followed by their second commercial mixtape, You Should Be Here, in 2015. In 2017, they released their debut studio album, SweetSexySavage, in 2017. They released their second studio album, It Was Good Until It Wasn't, in 2020, and the third studio album Blue Water Road on April 29, 2022.

Edited by Sayati Das