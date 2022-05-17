Kehlani World Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, locations, dates and more

American singer-songwriter Kehlani has announced the Blue Water Road Trip as a part of the scheduled events for their recently released album. Kehlani will be accompanied by Rico Nasty on the first leg of the tour, while Destin Conrad will join her for the entire duration. The 43-day tour will take place across venues in North America and Europe. It will commence on July 30 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and cover cities including Atlanta, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Honolulu, Hawaii, followed by the European leg of the tour.
Kehlani World Tour Tickets
The tickets for the show will be available starting May 20 at 10:00 am PT through Ticketmaster. A Live Nation presale will occur a day prior on Thursday, May 19.
Kehlani Blue Water Road Trip 2022 Dates
July 30 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
August 01 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater
August 03 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
August 05 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 07 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
August 09 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
August 12 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
August 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
August 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann Center
August 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
August 17 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
August 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
August 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
August 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage!
August 26 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
August 28 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
September 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
September 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
September 06 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
September 09 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
September 10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
September 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
September 15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 17 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
September 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
September 30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Additional European Dates:
November 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall
November 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
November 21 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinhalle*
November 22 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom*
November 24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457
November 26 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer*
November 27 – Munich, Germany – Zenith*
November 29 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique*
November 30 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel
December 03 – Tilburg, Netherlands – O13
December 04 – London, UK – Brixton Academy
December 07 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia
December 09 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
December 10 – Birmingham, UK – Academy
December 12 – Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse
More about Kehlani
Kehlani Parrish is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer. She kickstarted her career with the singing group Poplyfe in 2011. They released their first commercial mixtape, Cloud 19, in 2014, followed by their second commercial mixtape, You Should Be Here, in 2015. In 2017, they released their debut studio album, SweetSexySavage, in 2017. They released their second studio album, It Was Good Until It Wasn't, in 2020, and the third studio album Blue Water Road on April 29, 2022.