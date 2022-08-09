Where to buy Patta x Nike Air Max “The Next Wave” collection? Price, release date, and more details explored 

After getting a first peek at the upcoming Patta x Nike Air Max 1 collaborative lineup in late July of this year, we now have official pictures of the upcoming "The Next Wave" collection. The longtime partners have also created a three-piece clothing range to go with the highly sought-after "Dark Russet/Metallic Silver" Air Max 1. The apparel range includes a hoodie, sweatpants, and a t-shirt.

Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “The Next Wave” collection is slated to hit stores on Friday, August 12, 2022. The 4-piece assortment will be purchasable from the website nike.patta.nl, alongside the physical locations of Patta and Nike’s SNKRS EU, as well as Thesis in Johannesburg. The price range for this collection is €45.00 to €170.00 (approximately $46 to $174).

Per the label's website, all orders will be shipped between Monday and Friday, from August 15 to August 19.

Nike Air Max 1 receives new makeover from Patta with Dark Russet overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers of The Next Wave collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The original "Wave" of the Patta x Nike Air Max 1s arrived during 2021, with its second edition releasing this year. The collection, aptly named "The Next Wave" collection, revamps Tinker Hatfield's much-loved silhouette in two fresh colorways. One of these colorways will be arriving soon in August, along with a minimal clothing selection.

The official description of the latest Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “The Next Wave” shoe on the label’s website reads:

“The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 comes in this Metallic Silver colourway with a new, reimagined leather 'wave' mudguard overlay in Dark Russet, as well as Dark Russet overlays throughout. The Patta x Nike AM1 sees tonal Nike Air branding on the heel, while a mini swoosh embroidered on the mudguard adds a final subtle twist to this cult classic silhouette which is widely regarded as the signature shoe of Amsterdam.”

IG: Thesis_Lifestyle @ThesisLifestyle Nike x Patta "The Next Wave" Air Max 1 will be sold exclusively this Friday 12 August in store ko Mofolo. Nike x Patta "The Next Wave" Air Max 1 will be sold exclusively this Friday 12 August in store ko Mofolo. https://t.co/4NCSt9ny0C

The uppers are constructed from a mix of lux leather and silver mesh. Meshes are employed for the underlays, while the footwear design's eponymous Brown Russet leather is used for the uppers. Wavy brown leathers define mesh mudguards, in keeping with the collection's name. These mudguards are embellished with tiny swooshes.

What’s more, the inner linings are fashioned with pink textiles, while the eyelets and tongues are done in brown. The co-branded tags with "Patta Air Max" lettering adorn the tongue flaps. Similar branding is once again apparent on the back heel counters. Finalizing the pairs are the cream sole units infused with widely acclaimed Nike Air units.

All about the apparel range

Hoodies, sweatpants, and tee is offered in the lineup (Image via Patta)

The Patta Wave Five jogging pants have a relaxed style and are crafted from fine brush-back fleece fabric. These sweatpants have two side pockets, an elasticated waistline with drawstrings, and stretchy cuffs. Branding is kept to a minimum with Patta x Nike markings dominating the left side of the sweatpants.

Featuring an embellished Nike swoosh and a screen-printed Patta letter emblem with the text "Air Max" beneath, the pants are marked at €90.00 ($91.88).

The Patta Wave Five Hooded Sweater is easy-fitting and made of superior brushback fleece material. The sweatshirt has drawstrings, kangaroo pockets, and ribbed cuffs. On the front, the Nike x Patta logo covers the left half of the chest.

The front of the sweater has a stitched Nike swoosh and a screen-printed Patta letter emblem with the words "Air Max" underneath it, while the back has the words "Each one, teach one." The sweater will retail for €110.00 (around $112.54).

25 Gramos @25gramos Patta x Nike 'The Next Wave' Patta x Nike 'The Next Wave' 🌊🔜 https://t.co/J1CV23WxbD

The Patta Wave Five T-Shirt has drooping shoulders, free fit, and is manufactured from structurally robust cotton. The left half of the chest is covered in subtle branding from Nike x Patta. Featuring a stitched Nike swoosh and a screen-printed Patta script emblem with the words "Air Max" underneath, it can be availed for €45.00 (approx. $46.04). The collection's footwear will be priced at $160 or €170.

Don’t forget to cop Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “The Next Wave” collection on August 12.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal