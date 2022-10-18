Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “Mars Stone” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The sneaker community can never get enough of the Swoosh’s Nike Dunk Low shoes. Therefore, the sportswear label incessantly works on new variants as well as numerous collaborative releases of the legendary silhouette.

After debuting “Terry Swoosh,” “Teddy Bear,” “Plaid,” and “Industrial Blue” colorways most recently, Nike will soon prepare for the launch of the new “Mars Stone” iteration of the Dunk Low style.

The impending “Mars Stone” rendition of the silhouette is expected to hit the shelves soon in the coming weeks. These rugged low-tops will be offered with a price tag of $120 per pair. Interested readers can find them on Nike.com, the SNKRS app, and a few select retail shops as well.

Nike Dunk Low “Mars Stone” shoes are wrapped in varying degrees of brown

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Dunk Low Mars Stone colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Peter Moore's timeless silhouette appears to have used every color scheme available, from expressive collaborations to vintage two-tone variations and modified in-line color-blocking. It is now looking for some extra motivation from the galaxies and universes found in space.

For a fresh take, Nike Dunk Low plays with a range of fabrics that are saturated with hues resembling the rust-colored dust that covers the second-smallest planet in our planetary system.

The impending shoe will feature a mixture of short-haired suede and high-quality tumbled leather panels. These footwear designs sport a Cacao Wow/Comet Blue-Mars Stone-Phantom-Sesame-Total Orange color scheme.

Take a closer look at the on-foot images of the impending sneakers (image via Instagram/yankeekicks)

It appears that the shoe is wrapped in varying degrees of brown. Dark brown tumbled leather complements the slightly paler brown suede underlays on the mudguard, eyestays, and heel collar. A mesh tongue with brown and royal blue Nike branding is laced up with matching brown lace loops.

The Nike Swoosh, which is coated in canvas and goes all the way back to the heel tab, brings yet another splash of royal blue down the midfoot area. The sockliner in the region does maintain an earthy tone theme, although it is khaki rather than brown.

Finishing off the shoe design is a brown rubber outer sole unit that is combined with a white Dunk midsole placed underneath.

The shoe brand's web page introduced the product online and wrote:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep a watchful eye on the upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Mars Stone” iteration that will drop sometime in the next few weeks. As the official launch date has not yet been announced, readers can also subscribe to the Swoosh’s website for further updates on these shaggy suede sneakers.

With a retail price label of $120 per pair, this planetary-colored shoe will be delivered via Nike’s SNKRS app and some partnering retailers.

