Where to buy Giannis Antetokounmpo x Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Birthstone” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

After debuting “Roman Colosseum,” “Lightning,” “Greek Coastline,” and “Safari,” colorways of the recently developed Nike Zoom Freak 4 model, the Swoosh label and its longtime collaborator Giannis Antetokounmpo are getting ready for a new “Birthstone” colorway. This variant is wrapped in laser blue tones with hits of lilac all across the uppers.

The impending “Birthstone” variant of Giannis Antetokounmpo x Nike Zoom Freak 4 silhouette is expected to enter the footwear world on October 18, 2022. These brilliant blue basketball shoes will be sold for $130 per pair. The player’s fans will be able to buy them online as well as from the offline stores of Nike and its partnering retail locations.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Birthstone” shoe to give "side-to-side stability and multidirectional traction"

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Zoom Freak 4 Birthstone shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo's fourth signature silhouette, dubbed Nike Zoom Freak 4, was formally introduced during the summer of 2022, we have already seen some pretty incredible hues. The highly desired basketball sneakers will appear in a variety of exotic iterations, the latest of which is the newly emerged Nike Zoom Freak 4 "Birthstone" variant.

The Swoosh label introduced Giannis’ fourth signature shoe as:

“Giannis is an incessant storm of stamina and skill that keeps coming at opponents for 4 quarters or more. The forward-thinking design of his latest signature shoe helps propel you down the court in a lightweight fit that moves with you. It can handle quick changes in direction on both sides of the floor, giving you side-to-side stability and multidirectional traction as you Euro step to the hoop.”

The Laser Blue variant will arrive in a Laser Blue/Lilac-Light Menta-Glacier Blue color scheme. It is decorated in vivid laser blue makeup, coupled with light menta panels on both the left and right. It features a dynamic mesh formation that is designed for the best on-court efficiency.

While the toe tops are covered in laser blue tones, the meshed tongue flaps are covered half and half in pastel green hues. Towards the collar area, the blue portion of the tongue flaps are embellished with green branding accents.

Take a closer look at the heel counters, toe top, and outer sole unit of the basketball shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

On the laterals, a reverse Nike swoosh with a palm tree-like image is present, and on the medials, another swoosh has been painstakingly stitched in lilac to create depth. Heel counters are highlighted with multiple branding accents, including Giannis’ autograph, and “Freak” lettering.

The Zoom Air midsole is decorated in a distinctive green and white pattern that strongly resembles Nike's Nigerian soccer uniforms, making reference to the Greek Freak's roots. Here, the inner linings are executed with lilac textiles. The insoles are also noticeable in matching purplish lilac tones.

Giannis’ diehard fans, who are eyeing this upcoming Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Birthstone” rendition, should stay tuned to Nike’s official web page.

When it goes on sale on October 18, fans will be able to buy these pairs from Nike.com, alongside a slew of select retail shops. The price per pair is $130.

