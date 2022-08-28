Where to buy Nike Giannis Immortality 2 "Lapis" colorway? Price and more details explored 

As the new NBA season approaches, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star player Giannis Antetokounmpo and his recently developed new signature shoe, the Nike Giannis Immortality 2, continue to grab attention. Dubbed “Lapis,” the fresh colorway of the upgraded design will arrive with playful overlays.

The upcoming Nike Giannis Immortality 2 “Lapis” rendition will supposedly hit the sneaker market later this year. Although the official release dates of these playful shoes are kept under wraps by the shoe label, they will be offered at a retail price of $85 per pair.

These shoes, which are made only in grade school sizes, will be easily purchasable from the online locations of Nike and other partnering retail chains.

Nike Giannis Immortality 2 shoes will arrive in Lapis/Yellow Strike/Laser blue overlays

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had an impressive career, grabbing the attention of basketball teams, supporters, and even Nike before he was named MVP. He inked his first contract with Nike in the latter part of 2017, and since then, they have been working together to develop the complete range of his signature sneakers.

Over the years of his partnership with the Swoosh label, the player debuted various new sneaker designs including Zoom Freak 2, Zoom Freak 3, Zoom Freak 4, and Nike Giannis Immortality. This was followed by the launch of the Air Zoom Freak 1 shoe that marked the debut of their collaborative lineup.

The most recent addition to these designs is the Nike Giannis Immortality 2 silhouette. Not too long ago, the Swoosh label teased a fresh “Lapis” colorway of this sneaker design.

While most of the uppers are made using eponymous Lapis hues, the Yellow Striker and Laser Blue colors play an equally important role in making these sneakers even more interesting. The final details of the brilliant red elements are even used to complete the design.

To begin with, the purple weave toe tops are surrounded by laser blue mudguards. Adjacent to the toes are the meshed purple tongue flaps that are adorned with Giannis’ embroidered logo on one shoe, with his jersey number 34 on the other. Both these markings are highlighted in yellow.

The eyelets are fashioned with akin lapis and red hues, whereas the lace loops are only done with purple tones, which finalizes the tongue areas.

Moving on, the weaved lateral sidewalls are shaded alternately with lapis and laser blue tones. While one side is adorned with red swoosh, the other side is topped by a multicolored inverted swoosh. Both the collars and the inner linings are achieved with laser blue elements. Moreover, the insoles are employed in contrasting yellows to complement the sockliners.

On the back heels, the alternately placed lapis and laser blue tones are topped with heel pull tabs. These pull tabs feature the player’s name in yellow. Rounding out the shoes are the marble-like red and yellow outer sole units, which also involve laser blue makeup towards the forefoot.

Keep an eye out for the forthcoming Nike Giannis Immortality 2 “Lapis” colorway that is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. Both Nike’s e-commerce stores as well as a slew of affiliated retail merchants will offer these footwear designs for $85 in grade school sizes. Fans and other interested buyers are advised to sign up to the label’s website for quick updates on the sneakers.

