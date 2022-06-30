Where to buy Giannis Antetokounmpo Nike Zoom Freak 4? Price, release date, and more explored

Star NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who signed a deal with Nike in 2017, has been on a journey with the swoosh label's basketball sub brand. The collaborative duo is back this year with another silhouette, Zoom Freak 4, which will be their fourth silhouette after Zoom Freak 1, Zoom Freak 2, and Zoom Freak 3, which were all released in 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively.

The newest signature shoe by the star NBA player and Nike Basketball was officially unveiled via the swoosh label's official Instagram handle, @nikebasketball on June 29, 2022. Although the label hasn't announced a release date, the rumored date, according to the sneaker leaker pages, is set to be on August 5. The fourth itertation of Antetokounmpo's signature shoe is set to be released on the swoosh label's official e-commerce site, and on the SNKRS app.

More about the upcoming signature shoes of the NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nike Zoom Freak 4

Upcoming signature shoes of the NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zoom Freak 4 (Image via @nikebasketball/Instagram)

Nike's basketball sub-label took to Instagram to announce the further extension of their partnership with NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo as they would add a new silhouette to the catalog of the collaborative releases, dubbed the Zoom Freak 4. In the caption they wrote,

"The One Who Believed Would Become Unbelievable. We're celebrating Disney’s RISE with a first look at @Giannis_An34’s latest signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 4. A shoe that celebrates his journey from unknown to unbelievable; from sharing basketball shoes with @Thanasis_Ante43 as kids, to having four signature releases of his own."

Walt Disney Pictures recently released a movie, Rise, on their OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The movie depicts the NBA player's entire life story, including his one-time champion's story, where he was seen as one of the most dominant players the NBA has ever witnessed, to his humble beginnings.

Although the Swoosh label hasn't disclosed the silhouette's technical specifications and details, we can see that the new silhoutte has taken some inspiration from Zoom Freak 1, the collab's first signature shoe. Similar to the debut signature shoe, the upcoming fourth iteration also opts for a lower cut and profile design.

The swoosh details mirror the inaugural signature shoes due to their oversized construction and reverse design, but instead of the the placement over the heel unit, this time the swoosh logo was planted over the quarter panel.

Antetokounmpo's new signature shoe incorporates more key design elements from the archives of his past models with the swoosh label, including the inspiration of the visible forefoot Zoom air unit in the midsoles, which were previously seen over the Zoom Freak 3 silhouette.

If one looks closely, they can also notice that the swoosh contains the phrase,

"The one who believed would become the unbelievable."

Other key tech specifications that are noticeable from the first look include an engineered mesh that makes up the upper and various panels of the sneakers.

As per the earlier reports received via Hypebeast, the swoosh label will be debuting a handful of colorways on August 5, however, the information is yet to be confirmed by the swoosh label itself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far