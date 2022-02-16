When is West Side Story releasing on Hotstar? Spielberg masterpiece gets a release date

After conquering film festivals around the world, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story is ready to make its mark on your screens with a release on Disney+ Hotstar next month. The critically acclaimed musical drama will release on March 2, 2022. The movie will also release on HBO Max.

The film has already been nominated for seven Academy Awards and has won three Golden Globe Awards. The film is a classic re-telling of Jerome Robbins' musical, originally written by Arthur Laurents. This 2021 retelling of the story was scripted by Tony Kushner.

West Side Story is inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet

West Side Story tells the classic tale of two young lovers belonging to rival families, inspired by the timeless classic Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare. The film stars Rachael Zegler as Maria and Ansel Elgort as Tony, the two main characters.

The other cast members of the film include Ariana DeBose, Maddie Ziegler, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, and many others. The film's principal cinematographer is Janusz Kamiński, with Michael Kahn serving as the primary editor.

The synopsis of the film reads:

"Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks -- two rival gangs vying for control of the streets."

The soundtrack of the musical received special attention, with all 21 songs from the film released on both digital and physical platforms. Writer Kushner also served as an executive producer in the film, which originally premiered in Rose Theatre in New York City in November 2021. Since then, it has been screened in every major film festival around the world.

This is the first time West Side Story will come out on a digital platform. Disney+ Hotstar will be the first to get it followed by HBO Max.

The film will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 2, 2022. This is the official release date for the United States. Most other parts of the world will get the film on the same day. The film will premiere in Japan on March 9, 2022, while Taiwan will not get the film till late March or early April.

Edited by Prem Deshpande