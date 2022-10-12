Where to buy Giannis Antetokounmpo Nike Zoom Freak 4 Colosseum shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks' star, and longtime Nike collaborator is preparing to release a new variant of his recently developed Nike Zoom Freak 4 silhouette. The color palette of these shoes, dubbed "Colosseum," is inspired by Rome's Colosseum.

The upcoming “Colosseum” variant of the Nike Zoom Freak 4 silhouette is expected to drop on Friday, October 14, 2022. These sneakers will be available in men's sizes and will cost $130 per pair. Fans can purchase them from Nike's online store and a few other authorized retail partners.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Freak 4 shoe will be released in Colosseum colorway with Light Bone and Moon Fossil overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Zoom Freak 4 Colosseum shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since making his NBA debut in 2013, Giannis Antetokounmpo, also known as The Greek Freak, has been a major contributor for the Milwaukee Bucks and Nike. However, it took some time for Antetokounmpo to mature into the superstar he is today.

For the unfamiliar, the duo’s first signature Zoom Freak 1 silhouette was officially released in 2019. Following that, they debuted their second and third signature shoes. They finally revealed an improved variant dubbed Zoom Freak 4 earlier in 2022.

Giannis was born in Greece, but his Zoom Freak 4 will be available in a colorway inspired by Rome's historic Colosseum. The upcoming variant features a Light Bone/Moon Fossil-Sail-Sweet Beet color scheme.

The sneakers have a lighter weight mesh upper with reinforcement all over in the form of fused plastic and foam layers. It was designed with basketball shoes in mind. The plurality of these elements can be found in light bone tones, with moon fossil appearing in the toe box, collar area, and sweet beet in the midfoot area.

The top half and lace set are made of light bone, while the bottom half of the tongue is made of the latter of these two colors. The Nike Swoosh retains its signature cracked appearance to mimic the deterioration of the renowned Colosseum, and the Greek Freak's logo and compass are displayed on the right and left shoes, respectively.

The rest of the branding is consistent with the original sneaker design. The uppers are finished with light bone colored lace fasteners while richer earth tones are used on the heel counters and inner linings.

Furthermore, the pink Swoosh stitched on the medial side creates a striking contrast. A large Zoom Air unit underfoot cushions a white foam midsole with numerous tributes to Antetokounmpo himself. The light bone outer sole units, which are made of gripping two-tone cream and white rubber, complete the appearance.

Don't forget to get your hands on the upcoming Nike Zoom Freak 4 "Colosseum." Nike and a few other select retailers will release the Nike Zoom Freak 4 Colosseum online and in-store on Friday, October 14, 2022, for $130 in men's sizes.

One can also sign up to the Swoosh label’s official website for quick updates on these soon-to-be released pairs.

