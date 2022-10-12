Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low “Malachite” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

Nike is commemorating 40 years of its Nike Air Force 1 and this would surely be incomplete without the anniversary special “Malachite” iteration. The green shoe is dropping just in time for Fall 2022.

The soon-to-be-released Malachite edition of Nike Air Force 1 Low silhouette is set to be released on October 13, 2022. These brilliantly colored sneakers will be presented with a fixed price tag of $130 for each pair.

If you’re looking to add them to your footwear collection, you can buy them online from Nike's SNKRS app and offline from a few select retail shops.

Nike Air Force 1 Low will arrive in Malachite makeup with blue and gold embellishments

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Malachite shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bruce Kilgore produced the Nike Air Force 1 Low, which was first made available in 1982. This was the inaugural Nike Basketball shoe with Air technology and was also offered in both a mid-top and high-top style.

The Air Force 1 Low is often among the best-selling sneakers of every year, notably in its timeless all-white colorway, and is regarded as the most iconic shoe in the streetwear scene.

This is how the shoe label introduces its timeless Nike Air Force 1 silhouette:

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the black top. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

Although the label regularly offers a variety of colorways of the Air Force 1 Low style, this year is particularly noteworthy because it is the shoe's 40th birthday. Hence, Nike is celebrating this occasion by teasing several interesting makeovers that will be dropped later this year.

In the past few weeks, we have been treated with various Plaid iterations, “Double Swoosh,” “Sashiko,” “Moving Company,” alongside the collaborative lineups with UNDERCOVER. The "Malachite" edition, which was first revealed a while ago, is now ready for launch.

Sandy @Sandy38956858 Nike Air Force 1 Low “Malachite” Malachite/White-Metallic Gold Hot Sell DQ7658-300 2020cheapjordans.com/shop/nike-air-… Nike Air Force 1 Low “Malachite” Malachite/White-Metallic Gold Hot Sell DQ7658-300 2020cheapjordans.com/shop/nike-air-… https://t.co/KQPw69tWwH

The upcoming shoe has reappeared in a striking combination of the colors Malachite, blue, gold, and white. Only the characteristic swooshes, upper heel overlays, and quirky small emblems at the lateral quarter panel break up the rest of the leather upper's lush green color.

A metallic polish on the metalwork at the vamp as well as the upper eyelets adds a touch of opulence to the Air Force 1 Low.

To celebrate the sneaker's 40th birthday, debossed "40" logos on the lateral heel coordinate with the tongue labels. These tongue sections are finished off with matching all-green lace loops.

Even while the made-for-basketball treads feature elements that contribute to some of the upper's flair, the sole unit keeps things underfoot fairly easy. Finalizing the aesthetics are crisp white sole units with AIR lettering highlighted in green.

Don’t forget to grab the new “Malachite” colorway of Nike Air Force 1 Low that is releasing on Thursday, October 13, 2022. With a retail price tag of $130 for each pair, these anniversary special low-tops will be offered via Nike’s SNKRS app and other partnering retail chains.

Poll : 0 votes