Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cream/Plaid” shoes? Price and more details explored.

The classic Nike Air Force 1 will be included in the special editions created in anticipation of the holiday season, as indicated by the Swoosh label, which has big plans for this Christmas season. Based on the theme, a “Cream/Plaid” variant of Air Force 1 recently surfaced online.

In the past few weeks, the sneaker community has already witnessed “Chocolate/Plaid” and “White/Red Plaid” colorways, which are also scheduled for Christmas. This “Cream/Plaid” rendition will be the latest addition to this pack.

The forthcoming “Cream/Plaid” rendition of the Nike Air Force 1 Low silhouette is expected to be delivered sometime around Christmas this year. This special holiday edition will supposedly arrive with a price tag of $130. Those planning to buy a pair of these sneakers can surely check it with Nike’s SNKRS app, alongside some select partnering retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes will arrive with Cream leather panels ,and Green Plaid overlays for the Christmas season.

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low Cream/Plaid shoes (Images via Sportskeeda)

This holiday season, flannels and plaids are trendy. At least, this is what the Swoosh has hinted at with its plethora of offerings covered in these patterns. Bruce Kilgore's epic 1982 design is making a comeback in diverse shading after embracing a crisp white Air Force 1 early this month.

Oregon’s shoe label introduces its legendary Nike Air Force 1 silhouette on its web page as,

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon."

Except for the heel panel, which is covered in a green, black, and red plaid textile, the model presents a combination of soft and tumbled leather all over its body instead of its original light cream-colored makeup.

The characteristic sizeable Nike Swooshes are accomplished with bold black tumbled leather panels. Similar black leather overlays also appear on the heel counters. These heel tabs are embroidered with Nike Air swoosh branding in white.

Furthermore, the jet-black nylon tongue tags are also sewn with the recognizable off-white “Nike Air Force 1” wording to highlight the shoe's brighter forefoot.

The midsole is color-matched to the leather sections on the outer sole unit, the lace loops of cream tones are placed on top, and the shoe tread ends in a classic gum bottom.

Keep a watchful eye on the future Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cream/Plaid” shoes scheduled for the Holiday season. With a fixed price label of $130 for each pair, these exclusive flannel footwear pieces will be purchasable from the online locations of Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other retail vendors.

You can even sign up with Swoosh’s official website for timely updates and confirmed drop dates of this arriving low-top sneaker.

In related news, the Swoosh label recently debuted various other footwear pieces adorned with similar tartan plaid fabrics. Various widely-loved silhouettes are dressed in tartan plaids of different colours, including Nike Dunk Low, Blazer Low ‘77, Nike Dunk High, and Blazer Mid.

