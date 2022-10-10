Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low “Wolf Grey Black University Gold” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Oregon-based activewear juggernaut is using a variety of methods to commemorate Nike Air Force 1's 40th anniversary. As 2022 nears its end, the company is issuing a wide selection of individual styles, each of which has a unique, anniversary-themed embellishment. For the fall season, the shoe label has given the silhouette a “Wolf Grey Black University Gold” makeup.

This new variant of the Nike Air Force 1 Low shoe will arrive in the upcoming weeks of 2022. These premium gray low-tops are priced at $130 for each pair. Both Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other select retail merchants will sell these footwear pieces in men’s sizes.

New variation of Nike Air Force 1 Low to arrive as part of the anniversary celebrations

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Air Force 1 Low Wolf Grey Black University Gold colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ever since its induction in 1982, the Bruce Kilgore-designed silhouette has been ruling the streetwear scene across the globe. Numerous variations of Nike Air Force 1 have been released in commemoration of its 40th anniversary.

The Swoosh has prepared Bruce Kilgore's signature designs in a number of general styles like “NOLA,” “H-Town,” “Toasty,” and “Bronx Origins,” in addition to notable collaborations with UNDERCOVER and Off-White.

Nike has introduced its iconic Air Force 1 shoe design, saying:

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

A matte black Swoosh swoops across the medial and lateral side surfaces, where one will also notice some bodywork that looks like carbon fiber and has been dressed in a sleek wolf-gray leather construction. The perforated toe boxes are lined with similar mudguards. Adjacent to these are matching tongue flaps, topped with akin gray lace loops.

For the logo-centric design, one can see two tiny Nike Swooshes embroidered on the medial side, in addition to the customary large-sized swoosh sitting on the lateral walls. While one swoosh is done in black, the other is highlighted in University Gold. The branding accent further appears on the tongue flaps as well as on the heel counters.

Take a closer at the heels and toe caps of the upcoming shoe (Image via Nike)

Here, the inner linings are also done with gray textiles that perfectly complement the matching insoles. These insoles are adorned with University Gold Nike Air swoosh branding prints.

A thick Air midsole that provides unmatched comfort on the court, as well as the racetrack, is incorporated at the bottom of these pairs. The white midsoles, which are glued to the grayish outer sole units, round out the shoe design.

Be on the lookout for the next Nike Air Force 1 Low “Wolf Grey Black University Gold” variation that will supposedly hit stores later this year.

Interested purchasers will be able to buy these gray shoes from Nike’s SNKRS app and some selected retail vendors. They can register on the footwear brand’s official website to keep themselves posted about the confirmed release dates and more details with regard to these shoes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far