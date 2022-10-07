Where to buy UNDERCOVER x Nike Air Force 1 Low footwear pack? Price, release date, and more details explored

The upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 collection from UNDERCOVER will feature a reimagined Nike Air Force 1 Low that draws inspiration from 1992's ACG Air Revaderchi. This three-piece sneaker lineup was recently revealed by the founder of UNDERCOVER and renowned Japanese fashion designer Jun Takahashi.

The UNDERCOVER x Nike Air Force 1 Low footwear pack will be released on October 12, 2022, at 7:30 pm. All three variants will arrive with a similar price tag of $165. Fans can easily avail these low-top styles from the Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other retail locations following the launch date.

UNDERCOVER x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker collection will offer three classic colorways

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low Grey Fog colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since its inception in 1993, Jun Takahashi's UNDERCOVER has consistently produced functional apparel with a pragmatic approach. His designs are often loaded with Japanese cultural references. The designer also frequently engages with popular footwear labels like Converse, Clarks, and Vans.

For those who are unaware, Jun’s initial partnership with Nike was unveiled more than ten years ago. In the past, the popular duo have interpreted various athletic silhouettes, including the Zoom Vaporfly 4% and the Zoom Pegasus Turbo.

Nike and UNDERCOVER have teamed up once again for the brand new Air Force 1 Low sneaker assortment. It will offer three colorways, namely, Grey Fog, Black, and White. As mentioned before, the designs of these footwear pieces are guided by ACG Air Revaderchi.

The description of the collaborative Nike Air Force 1 Low capsule on the Nike’s SNRKS website reads:

“UNDERCOVER's Jun Takahashi redefines the Air Force 1 with a trail-ready twist. The waterproof GORE-TEX fabric sleeve keeps wet conditions at bay, while a full-ankle lacing system adds support. Utilitarian details like metal dubraes, pull tabs on the heel, and a plastic tongue logo add rugged durability that seals the deal.”

Here's a detailed look at the Black colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Grey Fog” variant sports a purple and canyon gold neoprene collar, a black exterior heel counter, and co-branding on Nike and UNDERCOVER. In its ACG variant, the sneaker's uppers and overlays are made of Grey Fog leather and include a GORE-TEX inner for dry feet in all weather conditions. The sneakers are complete with a gray midsole that has purple and canyon gold speckles all over it and a black outer sole unit.

The next one is the “Black” colorway, with a black neoprene collar and exposed heel counter, complete with the co-branding of Nike and UNDERCOVER. Inspired by the design of ACG, the sneaker's GORE-TEX inner keeps feet dry in any kind of weather, and the upper and overlays are made of black leather. The upper of the shoe is contrasted by a white midsole, and the sneaker is completed by a white outer sole unit.

Take a closer look at the White sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

The third one is “White” colorway, featuring a head-to-toe white configuration. It also draws design cues from ACG Air Revaderchi, similar to the aforementioned variants and even includes waterproof GORE-TEX panels. The synthetic ACG raised neoprene collar with a pull-tab plus heel counter with a fastening strap continues the tonal makeup. The co-branded tongue flaps, sock liners, and heel counters are all covered in white to complete the shoes.

Save the date for the upcoming UNDERCOVER x Nike Air Force 1 lineup that is scheduled for next week. With a fixed price of $165 per pair, these shoes will be sold through Nike’s SNKRS app and other partnering retail shops.

