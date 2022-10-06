Where to buy Crushed Skate Shop x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label’s skateboarding division recently teamed up with the Washington DC-based Crushed Skate Shop to present their collaborative take on the iconic Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette. The newly designed iteration appeared in suede overlays and shaded swooshes.

For the release of the Nike SB Dunk Low collab, the Crushed Skate Shop will be hosting an online raffle this Friday from 9 am to 9 pm EST. Readers interested in copping these limited edition skateboarding shoes can participate in the raffle via the online store of the skate shop.

The names of the winners will be disclosed on October 8, 2022. These SB Dunk Lows will be sold for $130 per pair via the online and offline locations of the skate shop. You have to stick around for more details about the wider release of these sneakers.

Crushed Skate Shop x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes will be released in brown suede overlays

Here's a detailed look at the Crushed Skate Shop x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Crushed Skate Shop, which started in 2020, offers Washington DC a top shopping experience and a center for skateboarding culture. Being the only skate shop in the nation's capital, the store is crucial to the DC skating scene.

Before starting his own business, Brian Aguilar, the owner of the skateboarding company, worked hard for AUP and Bureau. The skate shop Bureau and the skate and art shop, dubbed Art Under Pressure (AUP), were the two precursors of the Crushed Skate Shop. The shop is currently located at the same location as its forerunners. It aims to help the community by being creative and environmentally friendly while offering its consumers various distinctive products.

The Crushed Skate Shop x Nike SB Dunk Low includes off-white textured leather underlays and brown superior suede overlays on the upper. The side panels of the shoe are decorated with an orange, white, and gray patterned Nike Swoosh, which continues to the top of the brown leather heel tab.

Here, the off-white leather toe box is topped with radially aligned perforations, facilitating airflow. The toe is then surrounded by brown suede panels forming mudguards.

Take a closer look at the branding accents and laces of the impending sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

Orange accentuates the embroidered "NIKE" branding on the heel tab, the mesh sockliner, and the Nike SB tongue flap of the shoe. The rear side of these tongue flaps are stitched with Crushed Skate Shop branding tags.

The Nike SB cushioning is in the shape of a diamond and has a tongue tag co-branded with Crushed DC that is evident through a translucent nylon mesh on the front side of the tongue flap. For more details, the lace loops are adorned with striped aglets.

Rounding out the shoe is a pure white rubber midsole that is glued to the gum rubber outer sole unit. These outer sole units are covered with scattered orange speckles.

Don’t forget to participate in the draw for the highly anticipated Crushed Skate Shop x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes. Entries will be accepted on October 7, 2022, and the winners will be announced the following day. These exclusive footwear pieces will be accessible for $130.

The response to the initial photographs of the shoe, which the Crushed Skate shop just released on its official Instagram page, suggests that fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of this collaboration project.

Poll : 0 votes