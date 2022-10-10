Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Black” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike, the Beaverton-based shoe company, does not appear to be slowing down with new Air Force 1 releases, particularly the low-cut version of the model. Nike will now add a traditional "White Black" colorway to the sneakers' anniversary celebrations, following the recent additions of "Plaid," "NOLA," "H-Town," and "Little Accra."

The upcoming “White Black” anniversary edition of Nike Air Force 1 Low is expected to be released on Thursday, October 13, 2022. These pristine white sneakers will cost you $130 for each pair. Fans can easily purchase these footwear designs from Nike's e-commerce websites and affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Air Force 1 Low will be released in “White Black” to commemorate 40 years of the silhouette

Here's a detailed look at the Air Force 1 Low White Black shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bruce Kilgore debuted the Nike Air Force 1 in 1982. Kilgore had no idea he was creating one of the most acclaimed shoes in history, known for its ultra-clean appearance and unrivalled performance. The AF1's longevity is demonstrated by the fact that, even as we celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, its general design remains essentially unchanged.

The Swoosh, on its official website, introduces its legendary Air Force 1 silhouette as:

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low 40th Anniversary "White Black" is a special edition spinoff that every Swoosh fan should own. The Beaverton sportswear company is releasing the shoe to honor Kilgore and his legacy.

These Forces are made entirely of sleek leather and come in an immaculate white color. A black Swoosh covers the laterals and medials, creating a striking contrast that is sure to draw attention.

Rich gold accents decorate the top eyelets and lace dubrae. The number "82" is inscribed on these gold embellishments as a tribute to the year of Air Force 1's formal debut. The white tongue flaps are embellished with similar lace sets on top.

These tongues are decorated with Nike Air Force 1 swoosh branding tags close to the collar area, with the date of the silhouette's introduction, Oct 10, 1982, written on the back side of these tags.

Take a closer look at the heel counters and toe caps of the impending sneakers (Image via Nike)

Furthermore, the matching white insoles are printed with the same year, and the heel counters of this limited edition shoe are exquisitely debossed with the number "40," which is perfectly finished by a quartet of stars.

The shoes are completed by a standard white sole unit that is integrated with Nike's original Air unit. The AIR lettering on the sole units is highlighted in black near the heels.

Men's sizes of the Nike Air Force 1 Low 40th Anniversary White Black are expected to go on sale on October 13, 2022. The shoes will retail for $130 and will be available through Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few select online and offline retailers.

Those interested in purchasing this shoe should sign up for updates on the shoe label's official e-commerce website.

Poll : 0 votes