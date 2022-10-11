Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sashiko” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Beaverton’s activewear titan is making grand preparations for yet another new makeover of its enduring Nike Air Force 1 silhouette. The shoe will embrace the ancient embroidery style of Japan. Named after this original needlework “Sashiko,” the iteration will be offered in gray and volt embellishments.

The impending “Sashiko” variant of Nike Air Force 1 Low will be released in the coming weeks. These embroidered low-tops can be purchased from the online locations of Nike’s SNKRS app and other partnering retail outlets. Interested buyers can find these shoes in men’s sizes with a price label of $130 per pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes will arrive with Japanese Sashiko embroidery

Here's a detailed the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Sashiko shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sashiko is a form of traditional Japanese needlework that has been going on since 1600s. To create tougher, more useful workwear, it was primarily utilized by working-class farming as well as fishing families. Layers of discarded fabric were sewn together to create a durable garment that was handed along through the generations.

Potential is a crucial component of any developing skill, and Sashiko is exceptionally rich with potential. Today, Sashiko is employed in a wide range of products, including wall art, cushions, carpets, blankets, bedspreads, and home linens like blankets, bedspreads, jewelry, and sunglasses.

Sashiko is growing in popularity as a symbol of the pivotal ethos of Mottainai, the Japanese philosophy of not wasting materials, in these more waste-conscious times. The Swoosh label is adhering to this philosophy, as it has adopted similar Sashiko makeup for its other popular silhouettes, including Nike Dunk Low and Air Max 97 that recently surfaced on the internet.

This is how the shoe label introduces its timeless Nike Air Force 1 silhouette,

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the black top. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

Sneakers @sneakersapp Nike Blends Sashiko Methods And Neons On The Air Force 1 Low via #sneakersapp from snkrs.me/3RWUU5P Nike Blends Sashiko Methods And Neons On The Air Force 1 Low via #sneakersapp from snkrs.me/3RWUU5P https://t.co/iUf2kDQqzW

The complete shoe features a Grey/Volt-Coconut Milk color scheme. The shoe's multi-layered outer features a silky gray suede front, textured canvas for the middle, and an incredibly intricate design on the heel that somewhat resembles a patchwork quilt. These are largely monochromatic, but are given a pop of color by brilliant neon stitching that reflects a modern interpretation of the ancient Japanese embroidery style.

The design is carried over to the tongue and heel tabs for an eye-catching appeal. With a simple, yet comfortable as they come coconut milk air unit underfoot, Nike returns to its roots. The sneaker design is finally wrapped up with volt insoles, stamped with Nike swoosh branding prints on them.

Don’t forget to cop the next Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sashiko” rendition that is expected to fall on the sneaker market in the coming weeks. With a potential price tag of $130 for each pair, these pairs will be traded via the Nike’s SNKRS app, alongside a few other authorized retail vendors.

If you’re planning to update your footwear collection, then surely check out these stylish pairs, and you can also sign up to the Swoosh’s website for quick updates and release dates of these arrival pairs.

Poll : 0 votes