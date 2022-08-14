Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Moving Company sneakers? Everything we know so far

The Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, is developing a functional aesthetic with the offering of the latest Air Force 1 Moving Company footwear collection. The collection features retro branding all over the silhouette and delivers a clean utility-focused aesthetic.

The new series debuts two low-top pairs, i.e., black and cream, and a high-top silhouette in a beige colorway. The official details of the Moving Company footwear collection are still being kept under wraps, and more silhouettes may be added to the line in the future. According to the sneaker leak page, Kicks on Fire, the pair is slated to be released in 2022 on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Moving Company sneaker collection featuring two low-top and one high-top silhouette

Nike Air Force 1 High Moving Company sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 silhouette.The sneaker has been updated in multiple colorways for the occasion this summer. Now, with the fall approaching, the sneaker community has received yet another Air Force 1 collection, dubbed the Moving Company.

Included in the range will be the black and cream Air Force 1 Lows and the Beige Air Force 1 High.

Air Force 1 Low Black is first on the list, with an upper made of canvas and a black base. A white exposed stitching pattern on the toe boxes, canvas panels, and lateral and medial sides complements the black base. More hits of white is seen over the Swoosh profile insignias.

Blue toggle laces are added to the mix, along with a bronze lock system and waxed lace tips. The Moving Company label appears on snail swoosh artwork that appears over pre-distressed insoles and tongue tags.

The look is completed with the addition of a classic white air sole unit with black "AIR" branding.

Along with the black and blue Air Force 1 Low, the swoosh label will also be releasing a beige Air Force 1 High.

The Nike Air Force 1 High Moving Company silhouette is constructed out of a tan canvas base, which matches its tooling. The beige upper base contrasts with white detailing all over the silhouette. White hits can be seen accentuated over stitched swooshes on the lateral and medial sides and on the AF1 rubber sole.

More colors are added to the mix with purple ankle straps, yellow insoles, and a black toggle lacing system. Branding details are added with the Moving Company's logo over the insoles and tongues. The look is rounded out by sail midsoles.

The third offering from the Moving Line collection includes, Nike Air Force 1 Low Cream colorway. The third offering is identical to the aforementioned black option. The pair also boasts utilitarian upgrades, including canvas construction, which is decorated with exposed stitch over the midfoot, toe boxes, and side panels.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Moving Company”

Style Code: DV0794-100

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBA In addition to the “Black” pair, Nike Sportswear has also revealed a “Cream” colorway of their latest “Moving Company” Air Force 1.＞＞Nike Air Force 1 Low “Moving Company”Style Code: DV0794-100Release Date: 2022Price: TBA https://t.co/r3kiMNeUNI

The silhouette also features metallic ring eyelets and a pale yellow-hued toggle lacing system. The latter is constructed out of yellow nylon material with metallic gold toggles. Another hue is added to the mix with white stitched swoosh logo on the lateral and medial sides.

The look is complete with a special "Moving Company" motif, which makes its way onto the insoles and heels, reminiscent of the retro removalist truck logos. All three silhouettes come clad in similar paneled canvas construction.

No official release information on the Moving Company collection has been revealed by the label yet. However, according to rumors, the pair may arrive in September 2022 on Nike SNKRS.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal