Where to buy DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 We The Best “Sail” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

DJ Khaled, 46, recently collaborated with Michael Jordan's shoe label to give Air Jordan 5 a new collaborative makeover. These sneakers, dubbed "Sail," feature violet and yellow overlays.

The forthcoming DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” sneaker edition is slated to be released on Monday, November 28, 2022. These much-awaited shoes will be sold for $225 per pair.

Fans can get their hands on this brilliantly designed iteration through Nike's SNKRS app as well as a few select retail locations. They will also be available on DJ Khaled's We The Best website.

DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 We The Best “Sail” makeover features Violet Star and Washed Yellow overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 Sail colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

DJ Khaled is well-known in the music industry for his love of sneakers. The musician has previously demonstrated his affinity for Jordan Brand sneakers through previous collaborative lineups.

Earlier in 2018, the sneaker market welcomed the Air Jordan 3 footwear pack from the highly acclaimed duo. In their most recent partnership, they have revamped the fifth shoe in the Jordan label’s catalog.

Khaled shared the first images from the upcoming collection on his social media page a few weeks ago. The long-delayed pair's release date has finally been revealed. Although two colorways, dubbed "Sail" and "Crimson Bliss," are expected to be part of this sneaker collection, the former shoe's release date is only known for now.

The upcoming iteration comes in a Sail/Washed Yellow-Violet Star color scheme. The uppers of these shoes are made of a high-quality tumbled leather that is accented with vibrant accents all over. The sail-toe box covers the forefoot first, followed by a series of matching sail flat lace loops that climb up to the 3M reflective tongue flaps.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the upcoming Air Jordan 5 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

These tongue flaps are embroidered with a black Jumpman insignia. Plastic eyestays and the standard plastic side cage netting appear in the whitish tones between these leather panels.

To complete the customization, the "Air Jordan" tags behind the tongue flaps have been replaced with "Keep Going" tags, and the interior collar and tongue sections have been lined with a sky blue quilted material.

Furthermore, the words "We The Best" and "Nike Air" are embroidered in a golden hue on the rear of the heel counters, which is split between the left and right shoe, respectively.

The signature shark-tooth designs are covered in a two-tone gray and white speckled pattern on a black and purple midsole with a visible Air Unit near the heel. The frosty blue semi-translucent rubber outer sole unit with split branding for the Jumpman emblem and We The Best completes the look.

Save the dates for the arriving DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 We The Best “Sail” shoe dropping later this November. Both the Nike SNKRS app and a few Jordan Brand retail stores will sell these shoes online and offline for $225 for men's sizes.

Poll : 0 votes